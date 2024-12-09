Warm Live Music for Cold NYC Nights

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, December 9
- For King & Country at the Beacon Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Regina Spektor at Warsaw
- NNAMDÏ, Semiratruth at Baby’s All Right
- Return to Dust, Joudy, EMBASSYROWE, Pistols at Dawn at the Bowery Electric
- Banning Eyre at barbès
- Elbi Lewes, Madi Task, Jess Yaffa, the Starlight Darlins at Arlene’s Grocery
- Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, December 10
- Regina Spektor at Warsaw
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Middle Aged Dad Jam Band at Irving Plaza
- Stephen Wilson Jr. at the Gramercy Theatre
- Katie Gavin, Liam Benzvi at the Bowery Ballroom
- Son Little, Tonina at le Poisson Rouge
- Mickey Dolenz at the Loft at City Winery
- Kassie Krut, Club Casualties, Macula Dog at TV Eye
- Frances Whitney at Baby’s All Right
- bby at Main Drag Music
- Leslie Graves, Emily Frembgen, the Road to Ruin at Sleepwalk
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Wednesday, December 11
- The Jesus Lizard, Cohort B at Brooklyn Steel
- La Lom at Webster Hall
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Katie Gavin, Liam Benzvi at Bowery Ballroom
- Joe Russo, Billy Martin, Charles Burnham, Luke Stewart, Tcheser Holmes, Ava Mendoza, Gabby Fluke-Mogul, Simon Hanes, Tsons of Tsunami, Schism, Bob Holman, Anne Waldman at le Poisson Rouge
- Guster at the Sultan Room
- Nefesh Mountain at Baby’s All Right
- James Mastro & the Gold Stars, Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Miles East at the Bowery Electric
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, December 12
- Aventura at Barclays Center
- Brett Eldridge, Stacey Ryan at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem, Fcuckers at the Knockdown Center
- Whale Jam: Matt Quinn, Bear Rinehart, Yoke Lore, Ela Melo, Sameer Gadhia, Gracie Lawrence & Clyde Lawrence, Brandon Laine Coleman at Brooklyn Paramount
- Jonathan McReynolds at Palladium Times Square
- Wonho at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Kip Moore, Hannah McFarland at Webster Hall
- Willie Watson, Viv & Riley at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dogpark, Winyah at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Marky Ramone at the Gramercy Theatre
- 408, the Paradox, idkconundrum at le Poisson Rouge
- RANN, Mobile Steam Unit at Brooklyn Made
- Mono w. Ensemble LPR, June McDoom at Pioneer Works
- Las Palabras, Off Pink at Union Pool
- Brian Charette Piano Trio w. Neal Caine & Mike Clark at Mezzrow
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at barbès
- Bugs & Crumbs, Exit 99, Crazy Mary, Fandango NYC, Red & Silver at Shrine World Music Venue
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues