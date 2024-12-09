Warm Live Music for Cold NYC Nights

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, December 9

For King & Country at the Beacon Theatre

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Regina Spektor at Warsaw

NNAMDÏ, Semiratruth at Baby’s All Right

Return to Dust, Joudy, EMBASSYROWE, Pistols at Dawn at the Bowery Electric

Banning Eyre at barbès

Elbi Lewes, Madi Task, Jess Yaffa, the Starlight Darlins at Arlene’s Grocery

Rev. Vince Anderson & the Love Choir at Union Pool

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, December 10

Regina Spektor at Warsaw

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band at Irving Plaza

Stephen Wilson Jr. at the Gramercy Theatre

Katie Gavin, Liam Benzvi at the Bowery Ballroom

Son Little, Tonina at le Poisson Rouge

Mickey Dolenz at the Loft at City Winery

Kassie Krut, Club Casualties, Macula Dog at TV Eye

Frances Whitney at Baby’s All Right

bby at Main Drag Music

Leslie Graves, Emily Frembgen, the Road to Ruin at Sleepwalk

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Wednesday, December 11

The Jesus Lizard, Cohort B at Brooklyn Steel

La Lom at Webster Hall

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Katie Gavin, Liam Benzvi at Bowery Ballroom

Joe Russo, Billy Martin, Charles Burnham, Luke Stewart, Tcheser Holmes, Ava Mendoza, Gabby Fluke-Mogul, Simon Hanes, Tsons of Tsunami, Schism, Bob Holman, Anne Waldman at le Poisson Rouge

Guster at the Sultan Room

Nefesh Mountain at Baby’s All Right

James Mastro & the Gold Stars, Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Miles East at the Bowery Electric

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 12