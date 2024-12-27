Makin Waves: Dirty Jersey Dozen

Each year, Makin Waves picks the 12 independent New Jersey bands who made the most waves. That means extensive touring in support of a new LP or EP, preferably internationally; professional quality narrative videos; singles that garnered broadcast and online radio play (since Spotify rips artists off, I don’t really care about streams); national press, and other awards. Note that the Dirty Jersey Dozen are presented in alphabetical order. To get a sense of pecking order, please check out the 26th Annual Makin Waves Awards, as well as the Makin Waves: Top 10 Jersey Indie Albums and Makin Waves: Top 10 Jersey Indie Songs.

Veteran punk-pop band The Cynz performed extensively throughout the year in support of their latest LP, Little Miss Lost, released on Jem Records and continued as road warriors behind “Woman Child,” the first single from a Jem LP to drop next year. The band also released a tasty video for “Woman Child” featuring gorgeous Barbara Eden-lookalike front woman Cyndi Dawson.

This talented multi-instrumentalist really came into her own with her latest album, Acceptance, touring nationally, playing Sea.Hear.Now, and winning this year’s Makin Waves Female Artist of the Year Award based on the strength of her songwriting, singing, guitar playing and drumming. All of that talent is showcased best in the clip for “Just a Dream,” which she co-edited and won the 2024 Makin Waves Video of the Year.

Yeah, I guess you could say I love roots music. I blame my Pop, who turned me onto Woody Guthrie, Louis Armstrong, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Albert Music Hall while he was the features editor of the Asbury Park Press. You can hear bits of all that music in Emerson Woolf & the Wolftones, last year’s Makin Waves Best New Artist Award winner and this year’s winner for Best EP, Not a Good Woman. To think that later in the same year, they released an even better full-length debut album, Everything Must Go. Both are as badass as their songwriter. Emerson says what she means and means what most folks are afraid to say. And she and her crackerjack roots band, the Wishbones, wrap it up in an Americana sound that’s as traditionally delicious as it is uniquely original, especially Emerson’s sweet but wonky vocals.

One of the hardest-working musicians in the New Jersey music scene, this Asbury Park singer-songwriter-pianist thankfully carved out some time from his busy schedule to bless eager ears with his stunning six-song solo debut EP, Hustling in Place. Live videos for nearly every track were produced by Cako Studios. On top of that, Ryan gigged heavily with Ocean Avenue Stompers, Des Spinks, and Norman Seldin.

These guys have been my favorite Jersey band for a few years now. They keep getting better and making more waves so that’s gonna last for a while and hopefully long enough for Jackson Pines to turn the next generation onto their multi-generational sound that spans the American spawn of Afro-Celtic roots music, especially from their native Pine Barrens. They won this year’s Makin Waves Band of the Year and Album of the Year awards – the latter for the second year in a row – as well as a bunch of others over the years, including Best Bassist several times, Song of the Year and Best Live Act.

This local super group, which features members of Well of Souls, Mischief, Dramarama, and Sylvain Sylvain’s and David Johansen’s solo bands, got to make an EP with legendary producer-engineer Ed Stasium in his Southern California studio. Kanak also played a couple of Cali shows, including The Viper Room in L.A. They’re heading back into the studio soon to follow up the lauded Stasium-helmed EP, On the Outside.

Does my heart good to see Bobby Mahoney signed to Little Steven’s Wicked Cool Records and touring Europe behind his label debut album, Another Deadbeat Summer. The 13-song collection is a greatest local hits album culled from all the ones he and his band, the Seventh Son, have released over the years. In support, they toured much of the world, including Europe. Bobby is this year’s Makin Waves Male Artist of the Year.

A two-time Makin Waves Female Artist of the Year and a Songwriter of the Year winner has kept right on makin waves with Chansons De Lune, a fantastic EP in collab with Mint 400 label mate Son of Dov, plus a hot new single, “Sage,” which features another great video by boyfriend John Decker. The clip follows last year’s Makin Waves Video of the Year for “Scrimshaw.”

After a distinguished 48-year career playing in celebrated bands and for other artists, this Hoboken legend finally has stamped his name atop an amazing album that features 11 fiery cuts within an arsenal of sound. Textural and otherworldly one minute and retro-rock the next, each track on the MPress Records solo debut LP, Dawn, is a master class in crafting timeless hooks, intelligent lyrics, and kick-ass playing. Three videos help tell that tale.

Over the years, Mike and his band have won several Makin Waves Awards (Male Artist, Songwriter, Vocalist, Producer). This year, MMB continued to make waves touring extensively in support of a concept album, Love, Time & Mortality, which Mike produced. Two of the musicians who appeared on the LP – drummer Santo Rizzolo and violinist Nicole Scorsone – won Makin Waves Awards this year.

Behind their seven-song cover album, The Cabin Sessions, Nefesh Mountain once again toured Europe. They followed with five singles – “Regrets in the Rearview,” “Race to Run,” “Better Angels,” “Milestoned,” and “Man of Manzanita,” an ode to bluegrass great Tony Rice – from a forthcoming album, Beacons, due January 31. “Regrets,” “Angels,” and “Manzanita” feature bluegrass legends Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Mark Schatz, and Stuart Duncan.

As an interpreter of Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Petty, this young man has the respect of those camps – especially their fans across the country. But his originals are equally impressive as showcased on a new live LP recorded at Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park and produced and featuring performances by Williams Honor great Gordon Brown.

Bob Makin has produced Makin Waves since 1988. Follow Makin Waves on Facebook and contact Bob at makinwaves64@yahoo.com.