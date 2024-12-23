Makin Waves: Top 10 Jersey Indie Albums 

The top 10 albums by New Jersey indie artists, according to Makin Waves:

Jackson Pines – Pine Barrens Volume Two

I am so glad that Jackson Pines resurrect the fantastic music of their native Jersey Pine Barrens and share it with the world. Their musicology on this album and its 2013 predecessor – both Makin Waves Album of the Year winners – makes New Jersey a better place, one that should be extremely proud of its Pine Barrens cultural heritage.

Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones – Everything Must Go

This eight-song debut EP is as badass as its songwriter. Emerson Woolf says what she means and means what most folks are afraid to say. And she and her crackerjack roots band, the Wishbones, wrap it up in an Americana sound that’s as traditionally delicious as it is uniquely original, especially Emerson’s sweet but wonky vocals.

James Mastro – Dawn of a New Error

If Bowie had jammed with The Black Keys, it would have sounded like this glitter ‘n’ glam-tinged roots album complete with a few appearances by rock legend and Bowie pal Ian Hunter. Mastro is a master songwriter who made us wait 48 years for this solo debut album. I hope the follow-up comes a lot sooner!

The Azures – The Azures

Jim Morrison got reincarnated as a chick from the Jersey Shore in Gia Rose, complete with lizard-like leather pants, stage moves, poetry, and a penchant for Howlin’ Wolf. While her band, The Azures, are influenced by The Doors, there also are splatters of Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Hawkwind, Black Sabbath, and Blue Cheer in their heavy, doom-y brand of psychedelic blues rock. Fans of Ruby the Hatchet will dig The Azures’ self-titled debut album, especially last year’s Makin Waves Song of the Year, “Lust of the Night” and “Lost at the Crossroads,” one of my favorite songs of this year.

Chad Sabo – Joyride

A musical fixture of the Asbury Park music scene for 15 years, this multi-instrumentalist has been blessed with a variety of great musical projects, such as The Cold Seas, an indie alternative rock trio with guitarist Erik Rudic and drummer Nash Breen. Taking a break from The Cold Seas allowed Chad to create this excellent, atmospheric, emotionally-charged solo debut album, which he released in January. Now the bassist in Armor for Sleep with Erik on guitar and Nash on drums, Chad plays solo gigs as often as possible.

Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones – Not a Good Woman

This hot roots band not only had one of the best LPs this year, but prior to that, the best EP with this strong five-song effort. Emerson and her inspired band definitely are a force with which to be reckoned. Can’t wait to see what they do in 2025.

KANAK – On the Outside

Legendary producer-engineer Ed Stasium (The Ramones, Talking Heads, The Smithereens) was the perfect choice to distill Kanak’s raucous three-guitar sound on their latest EP, On the Outside. Working with Ed, as well as longtime friend Matt Pinfield, led to Cali gigs and airplay for the all-star band, who sound like a pop-punk cross between The Beatles and The Ramones.

Ryan Gregg – Hustling in Place

One of the hardest-working musicians in the New Jersey music scene, this Asbury Park singer-songwriter-keyboardist-producer thankfully carved out some time from his busy schedule to bless eager ears with this stunning six-song solo debut EP. Co-produced with local singer-songwriter-producer great Arlan Feiles, Hustling in Place balances three conflicts with three solutions in an elegant, yet bouncy way that recalls such piano men as Dr. John, James Booker, Professor Longhair and Randy Newman.

The great mutual artistic admiration of these Mint 400 Records label mates spawned this fantastic split EP. The four-song outing features two songs written by each artist, but they perform together on all four. The crafty colab was named by Renee and is translated from French as “Songs of the Moon.”

Sean Kiely – Postcards of the Reckoning

Jersey City singer-songwriter Sean Kiely really came into his own with this nationally acclaimed LP after years of performing with Abbie Gardner and others. A risk taker who doesn’t mind mining beauty within a sea of intensity, Sean can be enjoyed live at hometown gig when he opens for the legendary Richard Thompson on February 21 at White Eagle Hall.

