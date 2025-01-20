Stephan Jenkins: For LA, From NYC

City Winery NYC hosted an acoustic Stephan Jenkins on Saturday, January 18, and it was magnificent; 15 songs and a three-song encore, plus fans who came from far and wide to be in this unplugged setting with the rocker, while only elevated the greatness felt.

The singer-songwriter-guitarist is best known for fronting one of our favorite bands (Third Eye Blind), but his impressive voice and creative edge has led him to producing and acting, as well as activism. Keeping that in mind, his latest venture of these two solo shows in the Big Apple were for a more personal cause: the devastation in Southern California due to the life-altering wildfires ravaging town after town and city after city. The intimate solo performances we were lucky enough to attend “raised $10K for Airlink Inc which supports first responders fighting fires in Los Angeles,” as per Jenkins’ Instagram. “Their work is not done, we invite you to join us and donate here. Light a candle for LA,” he continued.

Thank you, Stephan, for always expanding your reach further than that of your legendary alternative rock catalog.

Photos by Ehud Lazin