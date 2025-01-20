Rant ‘N’ Roll: Going Deeper

When a talented drummer, composer, producer, and bandleader like Canadian Joel Jeschke finally puts it all together to record a promising debut like Time & Place, it’s time to sit up and take notice. His years of experience in metal bands, the jazz bands of others, and musical theater has prepared him for this occasion. Emboldened by like-minded improvisors on sax, guitar, piano, and bass, Jeschke’s beats run rampant, going out on a limb during numerous tracks, but always coming back right on time. This makes for gut-punch repeated listens what with the oddball time signatures, the juxtaposition of dissonance and melodic loveliness, or, another way of putting it, the chaos and the solemnity.