North Jersey Notes – Triple Goddess, Dead Fish Handshake, And More!

TRIPLE GODDESS—Hammonton, NJ

My brother, Smitty from Zenergy Entertainment, turned me on to an amazing band from my neck of the woods down here in Piney land. The name of the band is Triple Goddess and they deserve some North Jersey love because they should be playing the North Jersey and New York City region. These guys are pretty badass making it hard to believe, for me anyway, that they are from down this way. I gave a listen to the band’s latest track, “Born to Raise Hell,” and it’s a killer driving song. These guys are just a no-frills rock band and they need to be heard.

Triple Goddess is four-piece rock band who formed in the suburbs between Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Growing up in the same town of Egg Harbor City, drummer Bobby Andrews and guitarist Matt Peterson played in various hardcore, punk and metal bands and eventually ended up playing together as result of growing up in the same local music scene. Singer and guitarist, Frank Sacco, played in bands a few towns over in “The Blueberry Capital of the World,” Hammonton, NJ, and Bobby was a longtime fan of Frank’s singing. In early 2010, Bobby finally had the opportunity to call Frank and start jamming. The chemistry was undeniable as they continued to build a strong friendship that led to them working together on multiple projects over the next five years. Frank’s younger brother, bassist Joe Sacco, was then recruited and joined the band in their new music direction that would move forward under the name of Triple Goddess. In the summer of 2015, Bobby invited Matt to jam and show him what the group had been working on. Matt had a style that gelled perfectly with their sound and was the missing piece to their puzzle. After Matt joined Triple Goddess the band rented a house in upstate New York to continue building on their chemistry and write some music together. The song, “Chosen One,” was first song recorded for their debut EP, which was written along with handful of other song ideas that would be released later.

Triple Goddess’s hard-hitting sound comes from their working class South Jersey roots and a wide array of influences spanning from virtually every era of heavy rock music. The band’s self-released debut EP, Pure Power, is out now, and back in February they released their latest single, “Born to Raise Hell.” I also got to check out a video of the band covering Thin Lizzy’s “Suicide,” which was absolutely amazing! I’m telling you, Triple Goddess will be your new favorite band soon too! Check them out at TripleGoddessRock.com or catch them live at the Starland Ballroom on Nov. 4 with Zoso, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Black Dawn and Ripped.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Dead Fish Handshake seem to be back! They were just added to a show at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY featuring Plain White T’s, who is celebrating 20 years as a band. It’s great to see my boys, DFH, back on the scene. They recently opened for Eddie Money and Foghat in Wildwood, NJ, so it seems the boys are not only back, but they’re playing with the big boys! For more on Dead Fish Handshake or to find out where they’re playing next, visit DeadFishHandshake.com.

The Kore Rozzik crew recently released their new music video for their song “Mistress.” It’s bad-ass and creepy rolled into one! The video has this “American Horror Story” vibe to it, and singer Kore seemed to bring out his inner King Diamond on this song. He hits the lows and highs effortlessly. Musically, the song is crunchy and heavy with a tasty hook. For more on Kore Rozzik and to check out the video for “Mistress,” visit Facebook.com/KoreRozzikNYC.

And finally, my brother Ethan Murphy and his band Scars of Envy will be opening for Phil Anselmo’s Superjoint at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on Oct. 15. This is set to be a brutal night with DevilDriver, King Parrot, Cane Hill, Child Bite, Throat, and Enrage also all on the bill. Scars has been absent from the scene for a little bit, but two weeks after the Superjoint show, they’ll be hosting their annual Damnation Fest at Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse in Dunellen, NJ on Oct. 28 with Throwdown Syndicate, Ixion Lux, Metal Life Crisis, COMMON WEALTH, Ashes of Your Enemy, Stagger, Broken Past, Voodoo Terror Tribe and Negative Sky. Looks like Rocktober has become Scars of Envy month. For more on Scars of Envy, visit Facebook.com/ScarsofEnvyBand.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

10/4—36 CrazyFists/The Last Ten Seconds of Life/Charcoal Tongue/The Silencer/Me With Creeps/Empire Fallen—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/5—Tides of Man/Ranges/Gatherers/Vexes/Fence≇–Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/6—Dead N’ Wasted/The Cryptkeeper Five/Darrow Chemical Company/Devil in the Belfry/J-Sin Trioxin acoustic/Paul Mauled acoustic/Jess-O-Lantern acoustic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/7—Barren/Answer Infinity/Callout/Eva Under Fire/Crimshaw—Tenth Street Live, Kenilworth, NJ

10/7—Don Jamieson/The Shift/Scottish Widows/Tilted—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/15—One-Eyed Doll/Doll Skin/Lunatic Fringe/Lethal Affection/Junkanoo—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/15—Superjoint/DevilDriver/King Parrot/Cane Hill/Child Bite/Scars Of Envy/Throat/Enrage—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/19—Dead Fish Handshake/Plain White T’s—St. George Theatre, Staten Island, NY

10/19—Saint Diablo/Erciyes Fragment/Debauched Beauty—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/21—Motograter/Dead City Crown/INCOGNITO THEORY/Black Dawn/Dead Atlantic/Generation Underground—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/22—Metal Life Crisis/Negative Sky/40 Below Summer/Ill Nino/hedPE/DOPE—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/28—Damnation Fest 2017 featuring Throwdown Syndicate/Ixion Lux/Metal Life Crisis/COMMON WEALTH/Ashes of Your Enemy/Stagger/Broken Past/Scars of Envy/Voodoo Terror Tribe/Negative Sky—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

11/4—Triple Goddess/Black Dawn/Ripped/Zoso—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

11/2—Whiskey Dick/Sekond Skyn/Flatleaver—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ