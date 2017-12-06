Randy Rhoads Photographs Being Auctioned In Honor of Late Guitarist’s Birthday

Iconic heavy metal guitarist, Randy Rhoads, would have turned 61 today, Dec. 6, 2017. The musician, best known for his work with Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne, was killed in a plane crash on Mar. 19, 1982 at the age of 25.

Though his time on the road was short-lived, Rhoads has long been considered a legendary guitarist and metal staple, whose prowess is still highly influential to this day.

In honor of his birthday renowned music photographers, such as Mark Weiss and Ron Sobol, are auctioning off their photographs of Rhoads through Rock Scene Auctions. A portion of the auctions proceeds are being donated to WhyHunger.org.

To bid on the photographs, visit RockSceneAuctions.com.