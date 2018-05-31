Search
  Post Malone’s latest album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, has been out since April, but we’re still getting a kick out of the many notable allusions made within the recent release. The wacky, grilled-out rapper proves he knows his audience by making references to everyone and everything — ranging from our favorite television characters to fellow superstars in the entertainment industry. While the album as a whole takes a self-critical view of the life he lives as a young star in the music world, these so-called “shout outs” provide a light, humorous feel to what is a wildly entertaining listen. Take a look at 10 of the most prominent allusions made by Post and featured artists like Nicki Minaj throughout Beerbongs & Bentleys.

 1.

“Buy me love, try to buy me love. Now I’m alone, Ice Box, Omarion” – Rich & Sad

 

2. 

“Man my life so sweet I feel like Cody/we turned the hotel lobby to a party” – Zack and Codeine

 

3.

“I like to stunt like I’m Evel Knievel” – Zack and Codeine

 

4.

“Came back in black I’m startin’ sayin’ ‘Rest In Peace to Bon Scott’” – (Post Malone) rockstar feat. 21 Savage

 

5.

“Ain’t religious, only Christian when its Dior” – Over Now

 

6.

“Lil mama bad like Michael” (Post Malone) – Psycho feat. Ty Dolla $ign

 

7.
 
“With my brothers like it’s Jonas, Jonas” – Better Now

 

8.

“Got em lookin like James Harden at the awards” – (Nicki Minaj) Ball For Me feat. Nicki Minaj

 

9.

“Call me Buffy cause that’s what I slay like” – (Nicki Minaj) Ball for Me feat. Nicki Minaj

 

10.

“God damn I love paper like I’m Michael Scott” – Candy Paint / (Fate of the Furious 2017)

