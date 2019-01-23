Search
  Soon festival season will be upon us, and with most lineup announcements already made you’re probably deciding what festivals to attend and which artists to see. Thankfully, your friends at The Aquarian Weekly have you covered! Here, some of our staff breakdown the artists their most itching to see (plus a few surprises!).

Courtesy of Live Nation UK

Brianna – The 1975 – “’Love It If We Made It.’ Enough said!”

 

Courtesy of Republic Records

Serena – Post Malone – “He’s always tired, just like me!” (He also puts on a fantastic live show!)

 

Credit – Walt Disney Productions

Peter – Julie Andrews – “People’s festival lineups are ass. She brings magic.” (Not sure this will come together…)

 

Credit – Ibra Ake

Jenna – Childish Gambino or Janelle Monae- “From the social and cultural impact of ‘This Is America’ to ‘Summertime Magic,’ which is a bop, and rumors Donald Glover will be abandoning his rap moniker, you want to catch him performing while you can.”

Credit – JUCO

“And of course, Janelle Monae, who put out of the best albums of 2018!”

 

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Debra – Marina – “Marina and the Diamonds is now just Marina. I’m dying to see if this is a new era!”

 

Credit – Jim Wright

Ryan – Luke Combs – “Because seeing him in concert is the next best alternative to having a beer with him.”

 

Credit – Jora Frantzis

 

Staff Pick – Cardi B – (Peter would like a Cardi B/Julie Andrews collab.)

