Soon festival season will be upon us, and with most lineup announcements already made you’re probably deciding what festivals to attend and which artists to see. Thankfully, your friends at The Aquarian Weekly have you covered! Here, some of our staff breakdown the artists their most itching to see (plus a few surprises!).

Brianna – The 1975 – “’Love It If We Made It.’ Enough said!”

Serena – Post Malone – “He’s always tired, just like me!” (He also puts on a fantastic live show!)

Peter – Julie Andrews – “People’s festival lineups are ass. She brings magic.” (Not sure this will come together…)

Jenna – Childish Gambino or Janelle Monae- “From the social and cultural impact of ‘This Is America’ to ‘Summertime Magic,’ which is a bop, and rumors Donald Glover will be abandoning his rap moniker, you want to catch him performing while you can.”

“And of course, Janelle Monae, who put out of the best albums of 2018!”

Debra – Marina – “Marina and the Diamonds is now just Marina. I’m dying to see if this is a new era!”

Ryan – Luke Combs – “Because seeing him in concert is the next best alternative to having a beer with him.”





Staff Pick – Cardi B – (Peter would like a Cardi B/Julie Andrews collab.)