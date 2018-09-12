FOSTER AND THE PRANKSTERS—Jersey City, NJ

A new band came across my desk this week and they happen to be playing in Teaneck this weekend as part of Rockfest. The name of the band is Foster and The Pranksters, and after checking out their music video for their song “Think Me A Fool”, I felt they had a Red Hot Chili Peppers sound. Then again, they released the song two years ago. So, I gave a listen to their new CD, La Honda featuring the songs “Twentieth Century Eclipse”, “The Vent” and “Natural Mystic”, which had a bit more of a rap rock feel to it. Looks like it’s time to bring that back!

According to their bio, Foster and The Pranksters formed in Jersey City in 2016 when rapper “Foster”, along with guitarist, Mike C. a.k.a. The Irate Genius. Mike would recruit longtime friend and bassist Steve Padelski, and as a trio, they began a long, open audition process for drummers similar to that of American Idol. It wasn’t until 2018, when they would eventually cross paths with drummer Chris Stadler. Foster and The Pranksters are influenced by hip-hop heavyweights like Kanye West and The Roots, as well as rock icons like The Strokes, Jimi Hendrix and The White Stripes. The boys have combined the elements of rap, garage rock, funk, blues and soul to create a sound that feels familiar and completely original, all at once. Is there a market for it? Hell yes!

The guys from Foster and The Pranksters plan on making big noise on this Jersey music scene in this last quarter with the release of their latest CD La Honda, a collection of studio recordings, singles and B-sides from the band’s vault and live shows. Every song is an original composition and performed by the band in real-time with live takes and pulls no punches. Catch Foster and The Pranksters live this weekend at Debonair Music Hall as part of Lane Six and Debonair Music Hall’s Rockfest (see in Updates). For more on Foster and The Pranksters, visit BandofPranksters.com.

My bro, Steve Bello recently posted a new music video for his song “Turn To Rust” off of his latest CD, Marblehead. The video depicts all things made of metal turning to rust. It’s actually pretty cool. What I find most amazing is that I’ve never heard Steve play an instrumental ballad before. So, this was pretty interesting to hear a different side of him. He’s usually about metal guitar wizardry. I really dug “Turn To Rust” a lot! Catch Steve Bello live at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ this Friday night (9/14). Don’t forget to check the video for “Turn To Rust” out and pick up Marblehead at SteveBelloRocks.com.

My buds, The Walk Arounds sent me the final mix of their brand new CD, which was produced by Black Label Society bassist J.D. DeServio. The CD is pretty darn good! Yes, I said pretty darn! The songs that stood out for me were “Jailhouse”, “Jane” and “COM Stick”. These kids have a garage band sound that has been lost for a while, and used to be synonymous with the Jersey music landscape. Maybe The Walk Arounds will be the band to bring this sound back. There are some really good hooks in these new songs supported by some great guitar work. For more on The Walk Arounds, visit Facebook.com/TheWalkAroundsband.

And finally, this weekend at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, Lane Six Productions and Debonair is presenting their first annual Rockfest featuring the bands Low Roads Ghost, Empire Fallen, Frankenstein 3000 featuring radio DJ Keith Roth, The Fuzz, Foster and The Pranksters, Blue Lizard, The Cause and The Cure, Lunatic Fringe, Antoine Poncelet, Ryder, The Neverends and Tura Lura. This should be a fun show and a great inaugural event for Lane Six and Debonair. For more info on Debonair Music Hall’s Rockfest, visit DebonairMusicHall.com.

9/14—The Englishtown Project—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/14—Elefantkiller/Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/14—Rahway/Graces Downfall—The V-Spot, Scranton, PA

9/15—Lane Six and Debonair Music Hall First Annual Rockfest featuring: Low Roads Ghost/Empire Fallen/Frankenstein 3000/The Fuzz/Foster and The Pranksters/Blue Lizard/The Cause & The Cure/Lunatic Fringe/Antoine Poncelet/Ryder/The Neverends/Tura Lura—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/15—Back On Track/Lovehandles/Triphammer—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

9/15—See Plus—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/16—Life of Agony/Silver Tomb—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/19—Martin Barre of Jethro Tull—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/20—Severed Sun/Cold-Blooded Capitol—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/21—Brandon “Taz” Niederauer with Saddle Brook School of Rock—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/21—The Vibrators—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

9/22—Arc’d Angel/Barren One/Crewman NumberSix—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

9/23—Pastel/TheRhats—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/28—Harley Flanagan—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

9/28—Metal Mike/Attacker/Orbynot/The Upside Down—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/29—Morningside Lane—Connolly’s, NYC

9/29—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents: Melia/Reality Suite/Under Blood Red Skies—Roxy and Dukes Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

9/29—Roughhouse (formerly TEEZE)/Corners of Santuary—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/6—Jake Tavill/Brianna Musco—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC