Mondo.NYC

Various Venues

Oct. 2-5, 2018

Mondo.NYC, the music industry conference created by CMJ Music Marathon founders Bobby Haber and Joanne Abbot Green, returned to New York City for its third annual series on Oct. 2-5, 2018. Far deeper industry oriented than its predecessor (CMJ catered more to band representatives and DIY-businesses), Mondo.NYC retained a heavy focus on tech-related panels and demonstrations, much like the similar Northside Festival in June.

This year, Mondo.NYC conference relocated its headquarters from the Lower East Side to Williamsburg, and consequently added more venues in Brooklyn. Mondo.NYC presented more than 150 technologists, investors, artists, and industry leaders from many countries. During daylight hours, participants attended panel discussions on a myriad of topics, many focused on the projected effect on the music industry of blockchain, cryptocurrency and other new technologies and economies. In the evenings, participants attended live performances by international emerging artists at Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Bowery Electric, Brooklyn Bowl, Coco 66, Coney Island Baby, the Delancey, DROM, Hank’s Saloon, Niagara, NORD, Pianos, Rough Trade, the Well, the White Eagle Hall in New Jersey, and even the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The performing artists included Our Lady Peace (Canada), the Darbies (U.S.), iskwe’ (Canada), Jae Luna (U.S.), DJ Shub (Canada), Rosie Crow (U.K.), Kingswood (Australia), Ivan & the Parazol (Hungary), the Last Moan (Switzerland), Crosa Rosa (UK), FRANKiiE (Canada), the Immigrants (Hungary), Lord Esperanza (France), Castle Black (U.S.), Oak and Ash (U.S.), Queen Esther (U.S.), Girl Skin (U.S.) and many more.

Mondo.NYC has announced its next conference for Oct. 15-18, 2019. Ticket sales and band submissions will open in November 2018.