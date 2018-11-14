This Bird Has Flown

Sister Sparrow will rock the house — as she always does — with her barrage of horns and Soul Appeal Dec. 1 at Irving Plaza in Manhattan and Dec. 29 at the Levon Helm Studio in Woodstock, N.Y. This Brooklyn sextet relies on the sweet Sister’s powerhouse voice and dramatic presence to do what they’ve been doing for almost two decades: a sterling stampede of elemental proportions. They’ll be playing material from their new Gold. Their road-tested live show has proved itself to the tune of 150+ shows a year for the last seven years.