Top 10 Albums Of 2018 (According To The AQ Staff) Arts Weekly December 26, 2018 Buzz, Features Jenna Romaine A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – The 1975 Sweetener – Ariana Grande Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe 7 – Beach House Lush – Snail Mail Astroworld – Travis Scott Swimming – Mac Miller Clean – Soccer Mommy Beyondless – Iceage My Mind Makes Noises – Pale Waves Serena Casazza Swimming – Mac Miller Scorpion – Drake Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B Vibras – J Balvin Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone Isolation – Kali Uchis Astroworld – Travis Scott Love Me Now – Tory Lane Solace – Rufus Du Sol Hive Mind – The Internet Eric Steinert The Sciences – Sleep Our Raw Heart – YOB Unheavenly Creatures – Coheed and Cambria We Will All Be Gone – Good Tiger Mirror Master – Young The Giant Sonder – TesseracT Prequelle – Ghost Northern Chaos Gods – Immortal I Loved You At Your Darkest – Behemoth Catharsis – Machine Head Jackie Petrillo Reflective (Part 3) – Bassnectar KOD – J. Cole Voicenotes – Charlie Puth ZOO – Russ Certain Kind of Magic – Rezz Bobby Tarantino II – Logic Swimming – Mac Miller Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B My Dear Melancholy – The Weeknd The Ineffable Truth – G Jones Bob Makin All at Once – Screaming Females The Circle – Nalani & Sarina John Street – Mike Montrey Band LLC – Deal Casino Sleepwalkers – Brian Fallon Happy Birthday, Avery Jane – Avery Mandeville This Is Fine – Well Wisher Haters Dozen – Hub City Stompers Illusion to Choose – Doc Rotten Thistle & Boon – Karen Mansfield Brianna Aguirre The Greatest Showman Soundtrack A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – The 1975 Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone Sweetener – Ariana Grande Pray For The Wicked – Panic! At The Disco Lesson In Romantics (Reissue) – Mayday Parade Nina Cried Power EP – Hozier Mike Dean Presents: Dermot Kennedy – Dermot Kennedy Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life – The Wombats Dua Lipa (Remastered) – Dua Lipa Jake Anderson Swimming – Mac Miller Carolina Confessions – The Marcus King Band Vacation in Hell – Flatbush Zombies The Now Now – Gorillaz Tha Carter V – Lil Wayne Tsarina – Col3trane Blood Type – Cautious Clay Anthem of the Peaceful Army – Greta Van Fleet Just Some Raps – Earl Sweatshirt Whack World – Tierra Whack Tim Louie Anthem of the Peaceful Army – Greta Van Fleet All I See Is War – Sevendust Burn It Down – The Dead Daisies Stone Temple Pilots – Stone Temple Pilots Year of the Tiger – Myles Kennedy Family Tree – Black Stone Cherry Thread – Red Sun Rising When Legends Rise – Godsmack Rainier Fog – Alice In Chains God Damn Evil – Stryper Ryan Romaine Black Panther: The Album Astroworld – Travis Scott This One's For You Too (Reissue) – Luke Combs Sweetener – Ariana Grande Scorpion – Drake Swimming – Mac Miller Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B The Greatest Showman (Soundtrack) Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone Pray For The Wicked – Panic! At The Disco Mike Greenblatt Things Have Changed – Bette Lavette The Tree Of Forgiveness – John Prine Not Too Far Away – Joan Armastrading Out Of The Blues – Boz Scaggs Strange Conversations – Mandy Barnett Bad Mouthin' – Tony Joe White Global Griot – Eric Bibb Children Of Paradise – Willie Nile Last Man Standing – Willie Nelson Amr – Ihsahn Debra Kate Schafer Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer Dirty Pictures (Part 2) – Low Cut Connie Swimming – Mac Miller How to Socialise & Make Friends – Camp Cope Blend Inn – Hockey Dad Trench – Twenty One Pilots White Tiger – Ana Egge Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B Lush – Snail Mail Thank You for Today – Death Cab for Cutie