Jenna Romaine

  1. A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – The 1975
  2. Sweetener – Ariana Grande
  3. Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe
  4. – Beach House
  5. Lush – Snail Mail
  6. Astroworld – Travis Scott
  7. Swimming – Mac Miller
  8. Clean – Soccer Mommy
  9. Beyondless – Iceage
  10. My Mind Makes Noises – Pale Waves

 

Serena Casazza

  1. Swimming – Mac Miller
  2. Scorpion – Drake
  3. Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B
  4. Vibras – J Balvin
  5. Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
  6. Isolation – Kali Uchis
  7. Astroworld – Travis Scott
  8. Love Me Now – Tory Lane
  9. Solace – Rufus Du Sol
  10. Hive Mind – The Internet

 

Eric Steinert

  1. The Sciences – Sleep
  2. Our Raw Heart – YOB
  3. Unheavenly Creatures – Coheed and Cambria
  4. We Will All Be Gone – Good Tiger
  5. Mirror Master – Young The Giant
  6. Sonder – TesseracT
  7. Prequelle – Ghost
  8. Northern Chaos Gods – Immortal
  9. I Loved You At Your Darkest – Behemoth
  10. Catharsis – Machine Head

 

Jackie Petrillo

  1. Reflective (Part 3) – Bassnectar 
  2. KOD – J. Cole
  3. Voicenotes – Charlie Puth 
  4. ZOO – Russ 
  5. Certain Kind of Magic – Rezz
  6. Bobby Tarantino II – Logic
  7. Swimming – Mac Miller
  8. Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
  9. My Dear Melancholy – The Weeknd
  10. The Ineffable Truth – G Jones

 

Bob Makin

  1. All at Once – Screaming Females
  2. The Circle – Nalani & Sarina
  3. John Street – Mike Montrey Band
  4. LLC – Deal Casino
  5. Sleepwalkers – Brian Fallon
  6. Happy Birthday, Avery Jane – Avery Mandeville
  7. This Is Fine – Well Wisher
  8. Haters Dozen – Hub City Stompers
  9. Illusion to Choose – Doc Rotten
  10. Thistle & Boon – Karen Mansfield

 

Brianna Aguirre

  1. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack 
  2. A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – The 1975
  3. Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
  4. Sweetener – Ariana Grande
  5. Pray For The Wicked – Panic! At The Disco
  6. Lesson In Romantics (Reissue) – Mayday Parade
  7. Nina Cried Power EP – Hozier
  8. Mike Dean Presents: Dermot Kennedy – Dermot Kennedy
  9. Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life – The Wombats
  10. Dua Lipa (Remastered) – Dua Lipa

 

Jake Anderson

  1. Swimming – Mac Miller
  2. Carolina Confessions – The Marcus King Band
  3. Vacation in Hell – Flatbush Zombies
  4. The Now Now – Gorillaz
  5. Tha Carter V – Lil Wayne
  6. Tsarina – Col3trane
  7. Blood Type – Cautious Clay
  8. Anthem of the Peaceful Army – Greta Van Fleet
  9. Just Some Raps – Earl Sweatshirt
  10. Whack World – Tierra Whack

 

Tim Louie

  1. Anthem of the Peaceful Army – Greta Van Fleet
  2. All I See Is War – Sevendust
  3. Burn It Down – The Dead Daisies
  4. Stone Temple Pilots – Stone Temple Pilots
  5. Year of the Tiger – Myles Kennedy
  6. Family Tree – Black Stone Cherry
  7. Thread – Red Sun Rising
  8. When Legends Rise – Godsmack
  9. Rainier Fog – Alice In Chains
  10. God Damn Evil – Stryper

 

Ryan Romaine

  1. Black Panther: The Album
  2. Astroworld – Travis Scott
  3. This One’s For You Too (Reissue) – Luke Combs
  4. Sweetener – Ariana Grande
  5. Scorpion – Drake
  6. Swimming – Mac Miller
  7. Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
  8. The Greatest Showman (Soundtrack)
  9. Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone
  10. Pray For The Wicked – Panic! At The Disco

 

Mike Greenblatt

  1. Things Have Changed – Bette Lavette
  2. The Tree Of Forgiveness – John Prine
  3. Not Too Far Away – Joan Armastrading
  4. Out Of The Blues – Boz Scaggs
  5. Strange Conversations – Mandy Barnett
  6. Bad Mouthin’ – Tony Joe White
  7. Global Griot – Eric Bibb
  8. Children Of Paradise – Willie Nile
  9. Last Man Standing – Willie Nelson
  10. Amr – Ihsahn

 

Debra Kate Schafer

  1. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
  2. Dirty Pictures (Part 2) – Low Cut Connie
  3. Swimming – Mac Miller
  4. How to Socialise & Make Friends – Camp Cope
  5. Blend Inn – Hockey Dad
  6. Trench – Twenty One Pilots
  7. White Tiger – Ana Egge
  8. Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
  9. Lush – Snail Mail
  10. Thank You for Today – Death Cab for Cutie

