I’m sure by now, the secret is out that I work at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City as my day job. Through my job, I’ve met some very interesting people in the past year, including this week’s featured artist, Jackie June. You never really know someone… until they Facebook friend you! Jackie is one of our media buyers and I had no idea she could sing until I happened to look at my very own concert calendar this week and saw that she was performing at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck on May 1. I immediately sent Jackie a text and asked her if she was the same person performing at Debonair, and she responded, “That’s me!” I needed to know more!

“Find the courage to speak your truth” is the motto of New Jersey singer/songwriter Jackie June, who channels this guiding principle into her 2019 debut EP, Wildflower, featuring the songs “Find A Way,” “Reckless,” “Chasing Nightmares,” “All the Colors,” and the title track. Jackie says that “truth” has remained a challenging force for her as she’s had to spend life suppressing her undying passion for music. Jackie told me that she only started pursuing a career in music within the past year, or so. Yet, she sounds like a seasoned musician. Jackie, now secure in her footing and firm in her voice, shares her story of apprehension with the world, instructing those both young and old that it’s never too late to leap forward into your “truth.” Finally harnessing her voice and speaking as the narrator of her own story, Jackie accesses the most authentic version of herself.​ Her music incorporates eclectic influences, ranging from Michelle Branch, who she sounds a lot like, as well as Lady Gaga, Adele, and Nick Fradiani. Jackie’s biggest musical inspiration, Hanson, speaks to her gift of seeing the value within. The brothers, who brought us “MMMBop,” have made a successful indie career as serious songwriters. Jackie’s own lyrics come from personal experiences. Her debut single, “All the Colors,” motivates listeners to push through their struggles and live their “truth.” Jackie’s latest single, “Chasing Nightmares” was written with Jes Hudak and produced by Jamie McClanahan of Audio Faktory, and it takes a witty, upbeat approach to empowerment that will have you dancing away your fears.

Jackie June recently released her debut EP Wildflower, where she explores a deeper vulnerability and finally takes off her mask and finds beauty in the broken. I have to admit that I was pleasantly surprised by Jackie’s vocal ability on this EP. I know her on a professional level, but who knew she can sing like this? It’s funny that she compares herself to Michelle Branch in her bio because that’s exactly who she reminds me of when I hear her voice. Wildflower is just an amazing rookie effort for this singer/songwriter. Local musicians should take notes on how to write a song from Jackie June. Catch her live at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck! Or, learn more about her at JackieJuneMusic.com, or check her out on Spotify! She’s definitely worth the listen.

My brothers from Broken Past, featuring tattoo artist Tattoo Tony Rodriguez on bass, just wrapped up a video shoot for their song “Time For Change,” which is the title track for their new album. The band recently posted a few pics from the video shoot and it looked like a blast. I can’t wait to get a glimpse of the video. For any news on Tattoo Tony and his band Broken Past, visit BrokenPastNJ.com…. So, this is weird: I received an email from former local favorites With Daggers Drawn recently stating that the band released a new album. My head almost spun around in excitement until I realized the record was called The Legends Cuts 2005-2009. The description read: “From 2005 to 2009, we wrote and released A LOT of songs. Now, you can download and stream all 26 of them. One hour and 50 minutes of blood, sweat and tears!” So maybe these guys aren’t getting back together. At the very least, we can still enjoy With Daggers Drawn digitally. Download The Legends Cuts 2005-2009 on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and wherever music is streamed and downloaded these days…. And finally, this weekend, May the Fourth Be With You! Come see my band Rahway at Starland Ballroom in Sayerville, NJ with the mighty Skid Row. Also performing are some NYC players, Another Days Armor and Black Dawn. This is set to be a really fun show, so don’t miss out this weekend! Hit me up for last minute tickets. In other Rahway news, the band is currently in the studio working diligently with producer Mike Orlando, guitar wiz from the band Adrenaline Mob. For more Rahway info, visit RahwayBand.com.

