2019 Rockit Live Foundation Gala honoring Ricky Byrd and ROCKIT Impact Award presentation to Lou Pallo.

“I Have done several events with the gang at the Rockit Live Foundation. I love their mission and all the kids involved are top notch players and singers. It’s a pleasure to get onstage with them, and an honor to be on their advisory board.”

– Ricky Bryd, 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee

Steven and Maureen VanZandt were the first to be honored at the ROCKIT Live Foundation Gala in 2016, Carmine Appice in 2017, and Eddie Brigati of the Rascals in 2018. NOW, All are welcomed to join for the fourth annual ROCKIT Live Foundation Gala on Thursday August 22, 2019. Festivities begin at 5:45 at The Two River Theatre in Red Bank, NJ. Tickets are available here.

The benefit concert will feature live musical performances from the ROCKIT Academy, Ricky Byrd, and other Special Guests including Performances by Ricky Byrd, Eddie Brigati, Susan Brigati, Lou Pallo, Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez, and Genya Ravan.

ROCKIT Live Foundation is proud to honor Mr. Byrd for his dedication and commitment to young artists, music education, and recovery, using music to spread his message of hope and awareness. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Rockit Live Foundation Scholarship Fund.

2019 been an amazing year for Rockit Live Foundation. Aside from the memorable themed shows at the Count Basie in New Jersey and the Cutting Room in New York City, eleven-year-old ROCKIT vocalist Camille De La Cruz joined the touring musical School of Rock (she is currently playing the main character, Tomika). In October, Camille performed with this year’s “ROCKIT Impact Award” recipient Lou Pallo from the Les Paul Trio, as well as last year’s honoree, Eddie Birgati, at The Cutting Room in NYC ,along with Steve Miller. Samantha Balewitz and Lucas Polo, the two guitarists, each received an electric guitar courtesy of the Guitar Center Foundation, presented by Janie Hendrix this past spring when “EXPERIENCE HENDRIX” rolled into town at the Count Basie Theatre. Also, Christine Meisenhelter—ROCKIT Live alumni toured with Conan Gray ,who she appeared with on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, with the band “Fletcher”.

Rock photographer Mark Weiss has been involved with the ROCKIT Live Foundation for several years, donating his classic rock photos for auction. This past year, Mark was asked to join the artist advisory. When Weiss needed a band to perform at his sixtieth birthday party, he knew exactly who he wanted to play. The ROCKIT Academy Band performed with Mark’s guest Zakk Wylde, guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, on a version of “Born to be Zakk Wylde” that Mark and Zakk traded vocals on. The band also performed “Fire it Up” one of Zakk’s songs with his band Black Label Society, with bandmate J.D. DeServio on bass.

Mark Weiss Weiss comments, “I am amazed at the talent and professionalism that these young rockers enthusiastically bring to the community. I am proud to be a part of their team, capturing true rock stars in the making.

I asked Bruce Gallapani, the founder of ROCKIT Live Foundation, if the ROCKIT Academy Band would play at my party. I was ecstatic that 40 students put time aside to be a part of the celebration. It was really a great birthday gift to myself to be able to give back to the teens in the local ROCKIT program. My close friends Zakk Wylde and JD (John DeServio) were on stage playing with the ROCKIT teens. I can only imagine being a teen musician and having the opportunity to play with accomplished and famous rock and roll musicians”.

