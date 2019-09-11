In Spite Of – Marlboro, NJ

I could have sworn I wrote about these guys many, many years ago. And I know this because I believe this is how I came to know my bass brother Raj Narayanan, whom I’ve known for many, many years! Anyway, since they’ve reunited, it should be okay to feature them again and this time to a new audience! I’m talking about the band In Spite Of. They were active on the music scene from 1996 until 2008, they played a one-off show in 2013 and now they are back on the scene after a six-year hiatus, and we are more than happy to have them back.

In Spite Of is a band with a familiar yet uniquely identifiable sound, which sets them apart from the sea of young new talent on the Jersey music scene. Fronted by two singers and guitarists, Davin Alson and Joe Maranzani, In Spite Of is a vocally driven central New Jersey band that breathes new life into, what is considered by most, a stifled period in alternative rock. Having put together a strong diverse musical style and a strong fan base, the band has caught attention of some national touring acts leading to them sharing the stage with bands like Incubus, System of a Down, Godsmack, and Something Corporate. In Spite Of’s live show also drew the attention of producer Sal Villanueva, who is known for his work with Thursday’s “War All The Time, “Full Collapse”, “Waiting” and Taking Back Sunday’s “Tell All Your Friends.” The band plans on working with Sal on some new recordings moving forward. Rounding out the band are my bass bro Raj Narayanan and drummer Chris Kurdes.

In Spite Of’s vocal harmony abilities are also nothing short of impressive. If you remove their instruments, they can still rock it. On Election Day in 2008, Davin and Joe put their acapella capabilities to use when they performed the National Anthem for a New Jersey Nets game at the Meadowland’s Izod Center. Yes, I said “New Jersey Nets” and yes, I said “Meadowland’s Izod Center.” That’s how long ago this was. Anyway, In Spite Of seems to be back! They were recently Band of the Week on Jersey Rock on the WRAT. You can check out their songs “Thoughts That Fade,” “Shine Down On Me” which kicks ass, and “Broke The Earth” on the band’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/inspiteofmusic.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Sixty Miles Down have released their first EP in 13 years. The EP is called High Tide and features the song “High Tide,” “I Can’t Complain,” the live acoustic track “What You Never Had” and a live rehearsal recording for a song called “The Grey.” The 60MD boys recently played their first show in quite awhile up at Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ with my brothers in Killcode, and I hope this is the first of many more shows to come for Sixty Miles Down. For more info on Sixty Miles Down, visit 60MD.com…. I cannot believe the old 80s band Angel is back together and my bud, Danny Farrow Anniello is playing guitar for them! I first learned of Angel at the Kiss Conventions every year when I was younger. Apparently, Angel was supposed to be the next big thing to come out of this area until Kiss came along and blew up. Then a few years ago, Farrow got Angel guitarist Punky Meadows to get back out there on stage with his own solo band and now, we have Angel back as a full band with a new record contract by way of Cleopatra Records. The new record, Risen, is set to drop October 4. For more on rock legends Angel, visit angelbandofficial.weebly.com…. And finally, don’t miss my band Rahway with Drowning Pool and War For The Crown this Friday night (9/13) at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. Let those bodies hit the floor! Come by and say hi and check the band out. We are currently putting the finishing touches on our new EP Slumlords of NJ with producer Mike Orlando from Adrenaline Mob, and without sounding bias, the EP is sounding killer! For more info on Rahway or discounted tickets, visit RahwayBand.com.

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.