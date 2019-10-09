Haley Reinhart at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park

Arguably one of the most underrated and most diverse artists to come out of American Idol, Haley Reinhart has never strayed from making her style her own. Sure, she’s a popstar, but in her own right. The singer-songwriter keeps the masses on her toes—and has since day one—by infusing sultry, bluesy, jazzy notes and melodies into what she does. As original and modern as she is, there is a classic, throwback element to her music and her performances that make every single listener and concert goer a fan. She’s a soulful performer with an eye on authenticity and a heavy hand on everything she creates. Reinhart is stopping by The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park on Oct. 12 and if you don’t think you should go, you’re wrong. This girl is a powerhouse. For tickets, head over to ticketmaster.com.

America at St. George Theatre

America might be almost 50 years into their career as one of the greatest folk rock bands in history, but they’re momentum has yet to slow down. There have been multiple eras of America and various hit songs came out of each, so that means the setlist for their current tour is truly generation spanning, eclectic, and filled to the brim with deep cuts and fan favorites. From “A Horse with No Name” to “Sister Golden Hair,” there is a reason that your favorite classic rock stations keep these songs on rotation: they’re memorable, legendary, and timeless…. All the more reason to catch them perform live at Mayo Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 10 or at St. George Theatre on Oct. 11. Tickets and information can be found online at ticketmaster.com.

Poppies at the Mercury Lounge

Intricate melodies, delicate vocals, and ethereal instrumentals make up NYC’s very own indie dream-pop band, Poppies. The three piece has honed in on their equally rough and tumble, but sweet and soothing sound, finding their home among the likes of Clairo, beabadoobee, and The Regrettes. They just hit the road for a national tour and have given their home city the concluding date. On Oct. 14 at the Mercury Lounge, you can celebrate a stellar tour run, a fantastically dreamy band, and a lovely set of music from the Poppies. For tickets, check out eventbrite.com.

Slavic Soul Party at Barbes in Brooklyn

If you’re a Brooklyn native and an avid concert goer, I’m sure you have spent at least one of your Tuesday nights at Barbes listening to Slavic Soul Party’s soulful, gypsy funk music ring through the small, artistic tavern. It’s a spirited—pun intended—NYC venue that draws quite a crowd on its live music nights or reading events. Slavic Soul Party just so happens to have a Tuesday night residency at the bustling bar, bringing groovy, jazzy, authentic street style Balkan music to the Big Apple week in and week out—and they’re be back this Tuesday, October 15. It’s a playful and raw performance, with the fiercest musicianship east of the Hudson River. For more info on the band, the venue, and their respective events, visit barbesbrooklyn.com.