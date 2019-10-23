John Richard Flanagan, or “Jack” to the scores of us who knew and worked with him, sadly passed away due to illness on October 12. Best known for his work managing the bands Clutch and GWAR, his influence ran much deeper than that. His management company, Issachar Entertainment, represented the legendary Ronnie Spector, but he worked with many bands and friends over the years, and most of us never hesitated to go to him for advice when needed.

Before graduating from New York University Tisch School of the Arts in 1985, he had been a big part of the NYC underground hardcore and punk scene, with his band The Mob. I met him sometime in the early days of Murphys Law’s rise to hardcore fame, as he was their stage and road manager at the time. Jack taught us how to do things right, and proper. Plus, how to have a hell of a lot of fun along the way. His work establishing Clutch as one of the most premiere rock bands of our era is the stuff of legend, as far as I’m concerned. But I also think it’s due to Jack, in large part, that Gwar is still going after the loss of Dave Brockie a few years back.

Beyond all that, he was a great friend, mentor, consigliore, and business associate to any and all who met or worked with him. He will be missed and always remembered by so many people for the wonderful and generous man he could be, and for the serious and formidable business partner and advocate he was. See ya when I see ya. Say “hi” to Chuck Valle for me.

