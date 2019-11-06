A public exhibit of world-renowned photographer Mark Weiss and his collaboration with artist Steve Lacy, who is an anchor on Fox 5 in NYC, will take place on Friday, November 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the CVA Gallery on Brookdale’s campus. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will support Rockit’s scholarship fund and creation of a dedicated space on Brookdale’s campus for Rockit’s programs. Collectively known as “Weissguy + Lacy,” the photographer and artist blend artistic mediums to create signature, one-of-a-kind, screen-printed canvas artworks reminiscent of Andy Warhol’s pop art images. Lacy draws upon Weiss’s vast photo archives of photos from chronicling the careers of leading rock ‘n roll icons. “I am very excited to donate our art to Brookdale Community College and the Rockit Academy, and look forward to seeing the expansion and sharing of music education in our community,” says Weiss. “I am amazed at the talent and professionalism that these young rockers enthusiastically bring to the community, and I am proud to be a part of their team, capturing true rock stars in the making.” For more info, please visit weissguylacy.com

