This sounds like fun. It’s been traveling since 2002, playing to over 16 million theater-goers in 19 countries. We Will Rock You is an outrageous post-apocalyptic science fiction story with 24 Queen songs. Originally supervised by Brian May and Roger Taylor, lead characters Galileo and Scaramouche fight to try and save the world in a dystopian future where there are no musical instruments and rock ‘n’ roll is long dead. The spectacle of the presentation mirrors what Freddy Mercury once said: “A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrical event.” This over-the-top bombastic and quite loud theatrical event will play the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City six times in four days on November 14, 15, 16 & 17. For more information on tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com