On The Scene: The Ally Coalition presents the Sixth Annual Talent Show at the Town Hall/ December 12, 2019

Dixie Chicks, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, Jason Isbell, Bleachers, and Andrew Dost, formerly of fun., performed a concert benefitting local agencies that assist homeless LGBTQ youth. Chris Laker, Jacqueline Novac, Mike Birbiglia, and Roy Wood, Jr. interspersed the music acts with their comedy. The program was curated by Jack Antonoff of Bleachers and hosted by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. The Ally Coalition’s Sixth Annual Talent Show, held at the Town Hall on December 12, 2019, raised $230,000 for New Alternatives and The Door NYC.

The Ally Coalition was founded by the band fun. (Jack Antonoff, Nate Ruess, and Andrew Dost) and Rachel Antonoff in 2013. Through tours, special events, online campaigns, and partnerships, The Ally Coalition provides critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population.

Set lists:

Jason Isbell

Untitled

If We Were Vampires (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit song)

Overseas

Carly Rae Jepsen

Shadow (Bleachers cover, with Jack Antonoff)

Untitled (with Jack Antonoff)

Want You in My Room (with Jack Antonoff)

Dixie Chicks

Truth #2 (Patty Griffin cover)

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Not Ready to Make Nice

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover, sung with the audience for Maines’ niece Esther)

River (Joni Mitchell cover)

