Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

On this episode, Campion virtually sat down for a genuine conversation with the multi-talented Brick Briscoe. From radio production to composing, Briscoe has a lot to say that is truly worth listening to. It’s quite the captivating first episode for fans of Briscoe, Campion, podcasts, or AQ!

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.