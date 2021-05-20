Ricci is currently celebrating 30 years of bringing these genres to the airwaves.
With a musical climate that is forever evolving, Munsey says, “I’ve been blessed & graced… Every morning, I get up and still live to walk into the office and do this gig- I just don’t ever get tired of it & need more!”
Founded in 1991 by this former Polygram Executive, Skateboard Marketing has cemented itself as the leader in Radio & Artist Development, primarily focused on all forms of aggressive music. “Munsey & Skateboard Marketing do what they do, because they love it”, says Sirius XM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin. “There’s no one more seasoned and dedicated to the art of metal promotion” “Skateboard Marketing has been part of my team for 20 years now”, says Megadeth Bassist, David Ellefson. “They understand and connect with my fans and record buying customers, which makes the business of music that much better and easier.”
Wendy Dio says, “Munsey Ricci and Skateboard Marketing have supported every Dio record throughout Ronnie’s career, and continue to support us.”
During his years at Polygram, as Director of National Radio Promotion, Ricci created the first metal radio department for the label, and all of it’s affiliates. Artists on the roster during that period of time, included Yngwie Malmsteen, Kiss, Doro Pesch, The Scorpions, Rush, and countless others.
As a well-rounded veteran of this industry, Ricci also worked previously for CMJ Media, as well as Comat/In-Effect Records, and programmed radio for 5 years… All of this contributing to his success with Skateboard Marketing.
Sirius XM’s Volume’s “Trunk Nation” host, Eddie Trunk, says of Ricci, “He’s always had a great passion for rock and metal music, and all the projects that he works.”
Always a visionary and seeing the void for heavy music in the radio trades, Munsey also launched Metal Contraband in 2016… a go to source for all things metal.
Over the years, Skateboard Marketing’s company roster has included the likes of Motorhead, Overkill, Testament, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Ronnie James Dio, Black Sabbath, Exodus, Death Angel, Soilwork, Ozzy Osbourne, Sepultura, and Soulfly, as well as many independent labels, in addition to the majors such as Warner, Sony, and BMG.
On a personal note, I’ve known Munsey for the better part of this 30-year run, and would like to congratulate him and his team on this epic milestone, and well-deserved success… His passion is contagious, and I am proud to call him my friend… Here’s to 30 more Munz!!!
Keep an eye out for celebratory events on the horizon:
www.skateboard-marketing.com
http://metalcontraband.com
