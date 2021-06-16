Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

The fifth installment of this webcast takes viewers and listeners on a journey of just how to create a sound collection that is intimate and clearly crafted in a hands-on fashion, but is still atmospheric and robust. Wild Pink’s latest record finds that perfect balance, even if it took John Ross finding space – both physical and mental – to write, record, and ultimately create from the ground up.

or more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

Read more about James Campion’s last episode with Ryan Hamilton here!