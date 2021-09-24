If you haven’t already heard, jxdn’s debut LP, Tell Me About Tomorrow, is an interpersonal journey laced with Green Day-esque power chords, Blink-182-influenced drum patterns (naturally), and urban-pop influences. The record penetrates, pounds, and heals all at once, which has put jxdn not just on our radar, but the world’s.

The Law of Attraction is a philosophy rooted in the concept that what put out in the universe is, simply put, returned back to you. Magnetic forces in the universe help you attract what both speak and act on, shaping your reality. While this might be some witchy, hippie nonsense to some, for others, it’s how they’ve built a life, a career, a world worth living.

Take Jaden Hossler, for example. The 20-year-old musician made his live debut just two months ago and has already sold out his very own headline tour, of which coincides with his national run with Machine Gun Kelly as his main support. Without even mentioning that his sophomore single is certified Gold, how he topped the alternative charts for weeks on end, or the fact that he was signed by Travis Barker (Yes, that Travis Barker), we know you’re impressed. You have to be – has anyone ever really killed the game like that right out of the gate?

Jaden Hossler isn’t just anyone, though. He is an undaunted force to be reckoned with regardless of his vulnerabilities, the state of his mental health, or what the media is labeling him as. The chart-topping artist is just that: an artist. He is not a TikTok star-turned-rocker or musician by-way-of social media. He is not trying to bring back pop punk – pop punk never left. He is just jxdn, a musician on a mission to connect, divulge, inspire, and entertain. It doesn’t matter how fast it happened, let alone how it happened, because it did. Hossler found himself in music, found the “love of his life” in fellow artist Nessa Barrett, and found the mentor of his dreams in Barker.

How did jxdn navigate all of that and end up where he is today, talking to The Aquarian post-New York City concerts supporting MGK and pre-New York state headlining shows? It’s a mix of a few things, really. There’s the talent, of course, and a humbling sense of self (jxdn made a point to thank the venue’s staff during his set on the Tickets To My Downfall Tour). Also notable additions that aided in his rockstar path: determination, dedication, good looks, better taste in music, vulnerability, ominous lyrics, and most-pit-ready guitar riffs. Most importantly, though, is the way jxdn knew what he wanted and went after it, therefore manifesting his dreams and playing right into the power of The Law of Attraction.

I was so lucky to have been at the Central Park date of the Tickets To My Downfall Tour earlier this week and I just have to say that it was the most fun and uproarious show – even with the rain cutting the night short.

Thank you so much.

Of course! That was your first New York City show, though, and as a local, I’d love to know how the Big Apple energy felt to you. The excitement and exuberance when you came out was intense to be part of, even just from the crowd.

Oh, absolutely! It’s almost like your eyes aren’t really open, so you get on stage and you see everything and it’s so overwhelming – but in a good way, It’s a moment that just takes over your mind and I love it.

Just being able to see all those fans in Central Park, such an iconic location, must feel like that. And for it to be your first big New York show? I think that just shows like the trajectory of your career and what it’s going to be.

Thank you. The rest of it really has been great, too. It’s been a crazy journey so far already and I’m excited to see where I go.

Everyone else is, too. I know that I, personally, am stoked to see where you go. Actually, there was a dad in the audience at the Park with his young daughters and I have to share with you what he said after you ran off the stage. He said to them, “He’s a role model. He doesn’t know it yet, but he is, and I support your love of him.” I made him repeat it because it felt so poignant. How does that make you feel – the thought of being a role model?

[Laughs] I’ve made so many wrong decisions growing up that the idea of being a role model never really passed my mind, but the fact that I’m there means that everything I’ve been trying to do in the past year – grow and learn lessons – is working. You know, being here is obviously one of the greatest craziest opportunities I’ve ever had, but also is one of the craziest lessons that I think that I’m going to be able to learn. That means I’m going in the right direction and it means that I’m going to have more opportunities in the future. That’s just the best sign and the best thing I could hear in the world.

Well, then I am so happy that I was able to ask him to repeat what he said to share with you, because I just felt it really was all encompassing of what you can do and what you clearly are doing.

Thank you so much. That’s actually pretty crazy.

Now, all things considered, you went from being independent with your very first single, “Comatose,” to being signed by your sophomore single, “Angels & Demons” – which is Gold-certified now, so congratulations on that. What was that transition like for you, though, from being truly indie one minute to having Travis and DTA backing you by the next?

It’s really funny because I don’t think that people really understand how a lot of things work. I feel like with a lot of things in life, you just want it so badly – you never really know if it’s going to happen, but you want it, so you’re going to do it until it doesn’t work. In this situation, I literally told myself, “I’m going to fake it ’til I make it, ” because even if I genuinely believed I was a rock star – or whatever it is that you want – it still takes massive amount of time to get there. In this state that I’m in, I’m kind of ignoring time in my head. I’m going to be a rock star right now whether people think I am or not, and I’m going to be that way and I’m going to make it happen.

Just saying that is one thing and acting on it is another, but then for it to actually happen? That is something else, because I was so blown away when Travis ended up calling my team the next day, actually, after my first single released, because that’s when everything became real. That was when I was like, “Oh, I’m saying I’m going to be a rockstar. Now I actually get to be it.” People are asking me questions like this and it’s crazy. It just felt like it was the next piece of the puzzle and the really big picture. I know that without a doubt that Travis was the best decision I could ever make –seriously, he changed my life.

I also know without a doubt that I was always meant to be here whether I knew it for the first 18 years of my life or not. I didn’t know what I was going to be or where I was going to be, but as soon as I felt it inside my heart, “I’m going to sing, I’m going to start telling people that I’m a rock star,” I feel like that was the total sign from God or a little foreshadow that needed to tell me where I was going to end up. Here I am now. That’s the craziest thing in the world.

No matter the path that you took, where you are now suits who you are. That’s evident in your stage presence, in your releases, and in the way that you kind of just interact with your fans and your team and everyone involved. It fits you and it fits this idea of you.

Absolutely. Seriously, I can’t explain it enough – it was almost seamless how everything fell into place. From me having confidence in myself and telling people who I was really before I even was that… it was definitely the start of this.

A little bit of manifestation there?

[Laughs] Oh, absolutely.

I just mentioned how your music really suits who you are in real life. It’s vulnerable and it’s honest and it’s a lot of fun. I know that you’re working on putting together a deluxe of Tell Me About Tomorrow, which I find so thrilling because I did review your album a couple of weeks ago and I gave it five plus stars. It was just so great.

Yes, I saw that, by the way. You’re amazing.

Oh my gosh. I really appreciate that. I adored your album, the livestream, and what you have done thus far, so thank you for reading my take on it all.

Of course.

Because you clearly now know that I am a fan of this record and what you’re doing, I’m wondering what you hope fans are going to take away from the additional tracks that are going to be added to this already stacked tracklist.

I think that it’s super common for people to be satisfied with people’s work, which is always initially what I want – I want to create music and bodies of work that people are initially satisfied with. As the weeks follow along, though, I want people to be so hungry and so obsessed with the music that they’re dying for more. You know what I mean? I think that this deluxe is really going to be cool for people because it’s not just a deluxe, it’s not just a few extra ‘ok’ songs. It’s almost like it’s another complete project of new music or new songs that are going to shock people and show people a completely different side even more so than just the album. Also, I think it’s a very good prelude to my next album that I know I’m going to be working on in the next year or so. There’s a lot of significance that goes with this deluxe. I’m really excited about it. I have like this really cool, crossover, hyper-punk song that me and Travis have been working on. There’s one I’ve been playing at a couple of my shows and it’ll come out with the deluxe, so I’m super excited. I really think that it just speaks for itself, which not a lot of deluxe albums do, so I’m just hoping that mine does what I think it will.

I love to hear that it’s kind of like another chapter in your story. It’s not a little extra paragraph at the end of a chapter – it’s its own thing.

Exactly.

Oh, that’s going to have the fans excited. I’m just happy to know that you are keeping on this momentum with whole album after that, as well.

You’re absolutely getting that. Making music is the best part of this.

You’re on tour right now with Machine Gun Kelly and Kennyhoopla – such a great lineup. I saw on Instagram recently that you posted how you are learning from a legend while being out with MGK, but you also have your own headlining shows coming up. What are you taking away from being on this tour with him while simultaneously embarking on your own?

There are a million little things that no one ever sees that are so important that really determine a lot of things. I go in, I do my set, and I always observe the goal at hand. For me, my goal when I go on is to get the crowd ready for MGK. As an opener, that is the job and that’s my goal. My other goal is to also convert as many fans as I can that are there just for MGK to be there for me and MGK, you know? Watching how Kells interacts with the fans, watching how he’s very poignant with what he does and what he says at different shows is very intentional. That’s why after I perform, I go out into the crowd and I watch him, because I want to learn. I don’t think that I know everything and I think that you’re only going to learn by doing stuff over and over and over again and focusing on the little things. That’s what I’m doing nd I’ve seen such good results so far. Even in just like the last few shows and making the little tiny adjustments and seeing exactly how the crowd reacts. That’s literally bizarre to me.

I can only imagine that feeling that you get seeing people not only sing your lyrics right back to you, but also get into the groove of songs they don’t even know yet.

Exactly. It’s literally crazy.

It is, and like I said, you have someone’s father obsessed with you.

[Laughs] That is one of the best feelings in the world.

Absolutely! I loved your set, of course, and I loved the way that you kind of took the fans that were already there for you on a ride. You talked about the songs, you dedicated one to your girlfriend, Nessa, and you were just as honest as you are in real life and in your music as you were on stage. There was no separate persona just because you were in front of a crowd. I admire that.

Thank you so much. I mean, it’s hard, but it’s like… there are already millions of people that put you on this platform whenever you’re in these types of positions. The thing you could do for yourself, to keep yourself safe and to make sure can stay the same, is to just be who you are. Every time I walk on stage I tell people that my music is real, so I’m going to perform and act exactly how I would if I was in my living room. That gives me a lot of peace and it gives me a lot of room to grow. Once you realize that, it’s a really good place to be in.

You’re saying how you are the same person no matter what you’re doing, where you’re at, or what you’re creating. You’re evidently driven and passionate, so there isn’t even room for falsities. There is no fiction to this. Going forward, is that the message that you want to convey to people who are either a fan of yours or want to be like you? That they should want to put all of themselves in what they do? Because I think that’s 100% the message you’re currently conveying through your art.

Oh my God, absolutely. I think that I never figured out who I was, so I figured out who I wasn’t. It takes time and it’s tiring and there are a lot of things that some people never really figure it out, but I think it’s about being willing to be something that you may not believe you are.

When I was growing up, I wanted to be a lot of stuff. I wanted to be taller and I wanted to be cooler. I wanted to be able to see myself as I wasn’t, but I also wanted to be happy with where I was and with all that I was doing. I saw myself as a rockstar and I was happy to be a rock star, so I was happy to wish for it. That’s when I really figured out who I was and I think that inspires a lot of other people.

Music is definitely one of the most influential things in the world, so to be able to use your music as almost a gateway for people to see who they really are and see how they truly feel about themselves… it’s such a powerful thing. It can change us forever and it gives you the most peace and confidence you’ve ever felt. I owe my life to music. Music saved my life, you know? That’s all I’m trying to do is give people an opportunity and a space to realize who they really are, grab onto it, and never let go.

