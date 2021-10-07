On October 14, the New Jersey non-profit EarthShare is hosting a benefit based around going ‘green’ at The Stone Pony. Not only is the climate-focused event for a vital cause, but it’s also set to be a fun night out with music, dancing, and even free T-shirts if you’re one of the first 100 people in the door!

That evening is set to rock. The four bands taking the stage are master entertainers, talented musicians, and local legends. Staten Island’s very favorite rock group, NO XQUSE, and Millstone Township’s Bon Jovi and Eagles-playing Revolver will be hitting the stage. Long Branch’s Jump Back and Echo Charlie round out the set for the EarthShare NJ charity event.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $30 at the door, and $15 for students, $20 at the door. The proceeds that are going to EarthShare will be benefitting their non-profit mission of conserving and protecting “our land, water, air and wildlife, making the state a healthier place to live, work and play.”

All ages are welcome, because climate change, global warming, and pollution effect everyone. In a press release, Paula Aldarelli, executive director of EarthShare New Jersey expressed the importance of understanding this sentiment and respecting our planet.

“We’ve seen almost weekly reminders of the need to protect and preserve our natural surroundings– now and in the future. Please come out and support this worthy cause October 14 at The Stone Pony.”

For tickets and information, visit EarthShare’s website!