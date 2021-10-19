Whether you are still looking for Halloween plans or just love rock music, Starland Ballroom is hosting the end-of-October event for you… and we want you there!

The Aquarian is giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to see August Burns Red at Starland Ballroom on October 31, 2021. (Yes, Halloween!) All you have to do is live within 50 miles of Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey and enter below!

Five (5) individuals will be chosen try to win a pair of tickets to August Burns Red, who are taking the stage alongside Fit For A King, ERRA, and Like Moths to Flames, at Starland on 10/31. A select few runner-ups will be sent an Aquarian t-shirt.

Please submit the form below and make sure to include all the information asked to be eligible to win: Name, Email, Zip Code.

