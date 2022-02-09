Spotlight: Move, Groove, & Stream to Danceteria REWIND

RUN DMC, Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, The Clash, even the Jackson 5 – you can hear their boundless, upbeat songs in a wide variety of places, including your favorite streamable playlists and grocery store radio stations. Dance music never left, but dance clubs… well, they’ve tapered off a bit. At least, the good kind has, and we know you miss it. The days of hit after hit blaring seamlessly though speakers that get your knees wobbling in the best way aren’t as long gone as you think thanks to Danceteria.

DJ Rafe Gomez, in all his nationally acclaimed on-air glory, is bringing the heat, literally and figuratively, on Twitch. Danceteria REWIND has a steady key, even tone, and vivacious sounds for you to work out in time to, dance along to, or just reminisce on. The famed multi-story Danceteria club has its doors closed now, but its memories are loud, open, and warming to those who still have it on their mind. A colorful, streamline of songs filled the room, and one Montclair man is bringing that back to a tee. Twitch, the livestream platform this premieres on tomorrow, is perfect for people of all ages, especially with Gomez working the board to bring eighties style music and retro thrills right to your home.

Dance music may reign supreme at dance clubs, but a solid disc jockey like those at Danceteria knew how to mesh, mold, and blend tracks in a way few could, yet everyone enjoyed. No genres were off limits, no fans were ostracized, and nobody was stagnant. You never knew what you were going to get in terms of what you were boogieing to, but you always left with boundless music in your mind, heart, and soul… and some sweat dripping down your neck. That unmatched vibe returns tomorrow night with DJ Rafe Gomez hosting Danceteria REWIND on Twitch starting at 8:00 p.m. EST and going two hours every week. Thursdays at 8 – mark it down now if you’re a music lover, eighties kid, or closeted dancer.

TUNE IN AND GET READY TO DANCE ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, TO DJ RAFE GOMEZ’S DANCETERIA REWIND BY CLICKING HERE!