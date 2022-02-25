This Weekend FOR Live Music In NYC

Whacky winter weather has not deterred musicians from entertaining local music fans. New York City will host an exciting weekend of music. We look ahead to the weekend while capturing visually some of the past week’s events.

Several concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are either postponed or canceled. If you had plans to enjoy any of these shows, make alternate plans.

Héctor Acosta “El Torito”, Frank Reyes, Toño Rosario, Alex Sensation, Sergio Vargas, El Prodigio, Oro Sólido, Urbanda, Fefita La Grande, Miguel & Raymond, Bulin 47 at Barclays Center

Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Soul Glo at Brooklyn Steel

Richard Marx at the Town Hall and Adler Hall

slenderbodies, Mokita at the Bowery Ballroom

Alan Doyle at Sony Hall

Patti Austin at Sony Hall

Nick Waterhouse at City Winery NYC

The Victor Wooten Band at the Iridium

Nektar at the Iridium

The Alison Shearer Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 50+ music events. Contact the venues for show times, ticket availability, COVID regulations, and other updates.

Friday, February 25

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Journey, Billy Idol at the UBS Arena

Darius Rucker, Caylee Hammack at the Beacon Theatre

Sleigh Bells at Brooklyn Steel

Marina, Tove Styrke at Terminal 5

Bonobo at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

The Jungle Giants at Irving Plaza

Meshell Ndegeocello at Symphony Space

Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster, William Ferris, Cedric Burnside, Shardé Thomas, Luther & Cody Dickinson at the Appel Room

Lauren Alaina, Spencer Crandall at Webster Hall

Arizona Xervas at the Gramercy Theatre

Mdou Moctar, Bartees Strange at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Kamaal Williams, Elie Shimada at le Poisson Rouge

Abysmal Dawn, Obscura, Vale of Pnath, Interloper at the Knitting Factory

Claire Rosinkranz, Aidan Bissett at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Everyone Orchestra, the Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini Duo at the Brooklyn Bowl

A Cloud of Ravens, NightNight at Eris Evolution

Gregor Barnett, Roger Harvey at Mercury Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Robert Leslie, the Variants, Indigo Fuzz at Berlin

Barynya at the Anyway Café

Saturday, February 26

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

New Edition, Jodeci at Madison Square Garden

Darius Rucker, Caylee Hammack at the Beacon Theatre

Marina, Pussy Riot at Terminal 5

The Kid LAROI at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Meshell Ndegeocello at Symphony Space

Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster, William Ferris, Cedric Burnside, Shardé Thomas, Luther & Cody Dickinson at the Appel Room

Marc E. Bassy at Irving Plaza

Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate at the Kingsland Bar

Tiger’s Jaw at the Market Hotel

Griffin House at the Cutting Room

Gary Louris at Brooklyn Made

Vegyn, Evilgiane, Ife Radio at Elsewhere Hall

Kyle Morgan at the Owl Music Parlor

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Wraycyclers, the Thomas Simon Vortex, Everlectric, DonBlackCat & Friends at the Parkside Lounge

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Sunday, February 27