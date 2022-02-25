This Weekend FOR Live Music In NYC

Whacky winter weather has not deterred musicians from entertaining local music fans. New York City will host an exciting weekend of music. We look ahead to the weekend while capturing visually some of the past week’s events.
Several concerts originally scheduled for this weekend are either postponed or canceled. If you had plans to enjoy any of these shows, make alternate plans.
- Héctor Acosta “El Torito”, Frank Reyes, Toño Rosario, Alex Sensation, Sergio Vargas, El Prodigio, Oro Sólido, Urbanda, Fefita La Grande, Miguel & Raymond, Bulin 47 at Barclays Center
- Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Soul Glo at Brooklyn Steel
- Richard Marx at the Town Hall and Adler Hall
- slenderbodies, Mokita at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alan Doyle at Sony Hall
- Patti Austin at Sony Hall
- Nick Waterhouse at City Winery NYC
- The Victor Wooten Band at the Iridium
- Nektar at the Iridium
- The Alison Shearer Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following 50+ music events. Contact the venues for show times, ticket availability, COVID regulations, and other updates.
Friday, February 25
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Journey, Billy Idol at the UBS Arena
- Darius Rucker, Caylee Hammack at the Beacon Theatre
- Sleigh Bells at Brooklyn Steel
- Marina, Tove Styrke at Terminal 5
- Bonobo at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- The Jungle Giants at Irving Plaza
- Meshell Ndegeocello at Symphony Space
- Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster, William Ferris, Cedric Burnside, Shardé Thomas, Luther & Cody Dickinson at the Appel Room
- Lauren Alaina, Spencer Crandall at Webster Hall
- Arizona Xervas at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mdou Moctar, Bartees Strange at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Kamaal Williams, Elie Shimada at le Poisson Rouge
- Abysmal Dawn, Obscura, Vale of Pnath, Interloper at the Knitting Factory
- Claire Rosinkranz, Aidan Bissett at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Everyone Orchestra, the Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini Duo at the Brooklyn Bowl
- A Cloud of Ravens, NightNight at Eris Evolution
- Gregor Barnett, Roger Harvey at Mercury Lounge
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Robert Leslie, the Variants, Indigo Fuzz at Berlin
- Barynya at the Anyway Café
Saturday, February 26
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- New Edition, Jodeci at Madison Square Garden
- Darius Rucker, Caylee Hammack at the Beacon Theatre
- Marina, Pussy Riot at Terminal 5
- The Kid LAROI at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Meshell Ndegeocello at Symphony Space
- Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster, William Ferris, Cedric Burnside, Shardé Thomas, Luther & Cody Dickinson at the Appel Room
- Marc E. Bassy at Irving Plaza
- Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate at the Kingsland Bar
- Tiger’s Jaw at the Market Hotel
- Griffin House at the Cutting Room
- Gary Louris at Brooklyn Made
- Vegyn, Evilgiane, Ife Radio at Elsewhere Hall
- Kyle Morgan at the Owl Music Parlor
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Wraycyclers, the Thomas Simon Vortex, Everlectric, DonBlackCat & Friends at the Parkside Lounge
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Sunday, February 27
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Journey, Billy Idol at Prudential Center
- The Kid LAROI at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Phantom Planet at Webster Hall
- The Jungle Giants at Irving Plaza
- Lenny Kaye and Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
- John Paul White & Lera Lynn at City Winery NYC
- The Longest Johns at le Poisson Rouge
- Mwenso & the Shakes at Zankel Hall
- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Hello Mary, Stella Rose, Dead Language, waveform* at Baby’s All Right
- Best Breakfast at Pete’s Candy Store
- Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Francois Wiss at the Anyway Café