The Best Live Music Events To Catch This Week

The live music scene is back in full swing, from arenas to small bars. The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music coming to New York City. It also celebrates via photographs some of the musicians who have performed live in the past few days.

Please note that the following concerts have disappeared from the venue websites. Presumably, they are postponed or canceled. If you had plans to see these shows, make other plans. Scroll down for many suggestions.

Booba at Webster Hall

Ivan Julien at Rockwood Music Hall

The following shows have been cancelled this week, as well, with refunds underway:

The Pretty Reckless at Brooklyn Made

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Monday, May 16

Supergrass at Brooklyn Steel

Raveena, Fana Hues at Irving Plaza

The Waterboys (acoustic) at the Gramercy Theatre

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare

Papa Vega at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Eli Bridges at the Red Lion

Tuesday, May 17

Haim, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster at Madison Square Garden

The Offspring, Radkey at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC

Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon at the Brooklyn Bowl

Supergrass at Webster Hall

Jesse McCartney, Jamie Miller at Irving Plaza

Veil of Maya, Born of Osiris at the Gramercy Theatre

Front Line Assembly, REIN, SYZYGYX at (le) Poisson Rouge

Shout Out Louds, Toledo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dehd, Gustaf, Patio at Union Pool

Charlie Burg, Amaria at the Bowery Ballroom

Joanne Shaw Taylor at the Loft at City Winery

Sonny Singh at Joe’s Pub

Charlie Hickey, Gabe Goodman at Mercury Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Alonso Velez at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Sanford: the Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Wednesday, May 18

Devo, Creed Brotton at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC

Ryan Adams (solo) at the Beacon Theatre

Earthgang, Mike Dimes, Pigeons & Planes at Brooklyn Steel

Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon at the Brooklyn Bowl

Dry Cleaning, Fake Fruit at Webster Hall

Griselda, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Doe Boy at Terminal 5

Sleaford Mods at Irving Plaza

Restless Road at the Gramercy Theatre

The Waterboys, Gracie and Rachel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Syml, Flower Face at the First Unitarian Church

Dean Wareham, Lael Neale at (le) Poisson Rouge

Allan Rayman at the Bowery Ballroom

Gera MX at Warsaw

Lou Roy, Sabrina Song at Baby’s All Right

Kulik at Cafe Wha?

The Mysterines, Moon Tide Gallery at Mercury Lounge

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at TV Eye

Pete Muller at the Power Station at BerkleeNYC

Theo & the London Outfit, the Velvicks, Jill Fiore, CristianoA at Arlene’s Grocery

Lord Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Deep C Revival at the Red Lion

Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion

Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, May 19