The Best Live Music Events To Catch This Week

The live music scene is back in full swing, from arenas to small bars. The Manhattan Beat regularly lists the best live music coming to New York City. It also celebrates via photographs some of the musicians who have performed live in the past few days.
Please note that the following concerts have disappeared from the venue websites. Presumably, they are postponed or canceled. If you had plans to see these shows, make other plans. Scroll down for many suggestions.
- Booba at Webster Hall
- Ivan Julien at Rockwood Music Hall
The following shows have been cancelled this week, as well, with refunds underway:
- The Pretty Reckless at Brooklyn Made
Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Monday, May 16
- Supergrass at Brooklyn Steel
- Raveena, Fana Hues at Irving Plaza
- The Waterboys (acoustic) at the Gramercy Theatre
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare
- Papa Vega at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
- Eli Bridges at the Red Lion
Tuesday, May 17
- Haim, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster at Madison Square Garden
- The Offspring, Radkey at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC
- Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Supergrass at Webster Hall
- Jesse McCartney, Jamie Miller at Irving Plaza
- Veil of Maya, Born of Osiris at the Gramercy Theatre
- Front Line Assembly, REIN, SYZYGYX at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Shout Out Louds, Toledo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dehd, Gustaf, Patio at Union Pool
- Charlie Burg, Amaria at the Bowery Ballroom
- Joanne Shaw Taylor at the Loft at City Winery
- Sonny Singh at Joe’s Pub
- Charlie Hickey, Gabe Goodman at Mercury Lounge
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Alonso Velez at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Sanford: the Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
Wednesday, May 18
- Devo, Creed Brotton at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC
- Ryan Adams (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
- Earthgang, Mike Dimes, Pigeons & Planes at Brooklyn Steel
- Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Dry Cleaning, Fake Fruit at Webster Hall
- Griselda, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Doe Boy at Terminal 5
- Sleaford Mods at Irving Plaza
- Restless Road at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Waterboys, Gracie and Rachel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Syml, Flower Face at the First Unitarian Church
- Dean Wareham, Lael Neale at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Allan Rayman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gera MX at Warsaw
- Lou Roy, Sabrina Song at Baby’s All Right
- Kulik at Cafe Wha?
- The Mysterines, Moon Tide Gallery at Mercury Lounge
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at TV Eye
- Pete Muller at the Power Station at BerkleeNYC
- Theo & the London Outfit, the Velvicks, Jill Fiore, CristianoA at Arlene’s Grocery
- Lord Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Deep C Revival at the Red Lion
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
- Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, May 19
- Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery NYC
- David Guetta, Morten at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Amyl and the Sniffers, Upchuck, C.O.F.F.I.N. at Brooklyn Steel
- Arkells at Irving Plaza
- 24kgoldn at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sinkane at the Brooklyn Bowl
- City of the Sun, Sylvan Paul at the Sultan Room
- Covet, Hikes, Gates at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Makaya McCraven, Brandee Younger at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Steve Forbert & the New Renditions at the Iridium
- The Exploited, Cro-Mags, Total Chaos at the Melrose Ballroom
- Half Moon, Club Cringe, Apocalipsis, CORPUS at Warsaw
- May Erlewine at the Loft at City Winery
- Loud Night, Skullshitter, Vorlust, Melissa, Spiter at Saint Vitus Bar
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Richie Ramone, Mickey Leigh, Wes Crawford, Keep Score, Tim Heap at Heaven Can Wait
- Hugh Pool & the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Papa Vega at the Anyway Café
- Xaxa at the Red Lion