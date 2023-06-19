Rock with Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, June 19
- DJ Premier, DJ Grandmaster Flash, Kid Capri, DJ SpinKing, Diamond Kuts, DJ Nyla at SummerStage, Central Park
- Faust, Pere Ubu, MV Carbon at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tauk w. Kanika Moore at the Blue Note
- David Kushner at the Bowery Ballroom
- Peach PRC at the Gramercy Theatre
- Amy Rigby & Mary Lee’s Corvette at the Loft at City Winery
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Whiskey Heart and Friends at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, June 20
- The Cure, the Twilight Sad at Madison Square Garden
- Orville Peck at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Between the Buried and Me, Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil at Irving Plaza
- Wednesday, Tenci at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sampha at Pioneer Works
- The Motet at the Blue Note
- Boony Doon, John Andrews & the Yawns at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bayonne, mmeadows at Brooklyn Made
- Vincint at Garden Party
- Baaba Maal at Rough Trade NYC
- Greg Freeman, Hank, Precious Human at Baby’s All Right
- Saleka at Mercury Lounge
- The Quebe Sisters at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Paris Paloma at the Sultan Room
- Lauren Morrow at Skinny Dennis
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- Locobeach at Olly Olly Market
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, June 21
- Dead & Company at Citi Field
- The Cure, the Twilight Sad at Madison Square Garden
- Santana at Prudential Center
- Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at the St. George Theatre
- The Rocket Summer, the Juliana Theory at the Gramercy Theatre
- Meshell Ndegeocello at Sony Hall
- The Motet at the Blue Note
- Sampha at Pioneer Works
- Rosie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zella Day, Okey Dokey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Billie Marten at Rough Trade NYC
- ZelooperZ at Market Hotel
- Glove at Baby’s All Right
- Geese at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Professor Louie & the Crowmatix at Cafe Wha?
- Netherlands, You Bred Raptors?, Flummox, Sploot at the Kingsland
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, June 22
- Dead & Company at Citi Field
- The Cure, the Twilight Sad at Madison Square Garden
- Alanis Morissette, Aimee Mann at Prudential Center
- Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Ben Folds, Tall Heights at the Beacon Theatre
- Joseph, Sawyer at Irving Plaza
- Billie Marten, Olivia Kaplan at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zola Jesus, Nordra at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sampha at Pioneer Works
- The Alarm (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Shordie Shordie at the Gramercy Theatre
- Baby Rose & Q at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Luh Tyler at the Market Hotel
- The Oz Noy-Mike Stern Band w. Moto Fukushima & Anton Fig at the Bitter End
- Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Buck and a Quarter at the 11th St. Bar
- Frank DiNunzio lll & the Frankadelics at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion