Summer Begins with Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 23
- Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, Living Colour at Madison Square Garden
- Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin at Forest Hills Stadium
- Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kim Petras at Rockefeller Plaza
- Kim Petras at Avant Gardner
- Gorgon City, Korolova, Local Dialect, Adam Ten, monobase at the Brooklyn Mirage
- The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at the Victoria Theatre
- Honey Dijon, Peaches, Big Freedia, Gottmik, Ms. Nina, Rebecca Black at Under the K Bridge
Teen Suicide, Flycatcher, Ogbert the Nerd at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tiny Habits, Grace Gardner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- Toots and the Maytals w. Leba Hibbert at Brooklyn Bowl
- The So So Glos at Bowery Ballroom
- The James Hunter Six at the Iridium
- Red Baraat at Hudson River Park, Pier 45
- THUS LOVE, Psymon Spine, Katy Kirby at Bryant Park
- Hart & Co. Blues Rock Funk Collective at the Bitter End
- Saddlemen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Vindys at Arlene’s Grocery
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Deep C Revival at the Bitter End
Saturday, June 24
- Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin at Forest Hills Stadium
- Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Gorgon City, Gareth Emery, Jess Glynne, TSHA, Jonas Blue, Aquaria, Coco & Breezy, Jodie Harsh, Ty Sunderland, DJ Anne Louise, Alex Acosta, Amanda Lepore, Dani Brasil, MikeQ at the Brooklyn Mirage
- NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, BJ the Chicago Kid at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Stanley Clarke N 4Ever, Kenny Garrett, Brandee Younger, DJ Logic at SummerStage, Central Park
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Danny Ocean at Damrosch Park
- Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at Palladium Times Square
- Pat Metheny at the Beacon Theatre
- Larry June, Monroe Flow, Dvme at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- W.I.T.C.H., Death Valley Girls, Abraxas at Brooklyn Bowl
- Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Brooklyn Steel
- Swearin’, Kate Davis at TV Eye
- Ky Vöss, Seramic, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth at Bryant Park
- The Backfires at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tree, Death Ray Vision at the Kingsland
- Antigone Rising, Melissa Ferrick at the Bitter End
- Sam Greenfield, Augie Bello at Mercury Lounge
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, June 25
- Christina Aguilera at the Brooklyn Army Terminal
- Zach Williams, Cory Asbury at the Beacon Theatre
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Natalie Merchant at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Emperor at the Kings Theatre
- Admiral T, J. Perry, Talie Cerin, Obed, Martine Marseille, Phyllisia Ross at Damrosch Park
- Purple Disco Machine at SummerStage Central Park
- Puddles Pity Party at City Winery NYC
- Fred Thomas, Binky Griptite, Carlton Jumel Smith, Inyang Bassey, Irene Blackman at the Bitter End
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Plane Station at Book Club
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The High & Mighty at the Bowery Electric
- InCircles, Jelly Kelly at Maria Hernandez Park
- Tycoon Dog at Tompkins Square Park