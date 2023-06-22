Summer Begins with Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, June 23

Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, Living Colour at Madison Square Garden

Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin at Forest Hills Stadium

Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Kim Petras at Rockefeller Plaza

Kim Petras at Avant Gardner

Gorgon City, Korolova, Local Dialect, Adam Ten, monobase at the Brooklyn Mirage

The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre

Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at the Victoria Theatre

Honey Dijon, Peaches, Big Freedia, Gottmik, Ms. Nina, Rebecca Black at Under the K Bridge

Teen Suicide, Flycatcher, Ogbert the Nerd at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tiny Habits, Grace Gardner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC

Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall

Toots and the Maytals w. Leba Hibbert at Brooklyn Bowl

The So So Glos at Bowery Ballroom

The James Hunter Six at the Iridium

Red Baraat at Hudson River Park, Pier 45

THUS LOVE, Psymon Spine, Katy Kirby at Bryant Park

Hart & Co. Blues Rock Funk Collective at the Bitter End

Saddlemen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Vindys at Arlene’s Grocery

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Deep C Revival at the Bitter End

Saturday, June 24

Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin at Forest Hills Stadium

Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Gorgon City, Gareth Emery, Jess Glynne, TSHA, Jonas Blue, Aquaria, Coco & Breezy, Jodie Harsh, Ty Sunderland, DJ Anne Louise, Alex Acosta, Amanda Lepore, Dani Brasil, MikeQ at the Brooklyn Mirage

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, BJ the Chicago Kid at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Stanley Clarke N 4Ever, Kenny Garrett, Brandee Younger, DJ Logic at SummerStage, Central Park

Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made

Danny Ocean at Damrosch Park

Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at Palladium Times Square

Pat Metheny at the Beacon Theatre

Larry June, Monroe Flow, Dvme at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre

Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC

Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall

W.I.T.C.H., Death Valley Girls, Abraxas at Brooklyn Bowl

Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Brooklyn Steel

Swearin’, Kate Davis at TV Eye

Ky Vöss, Seramic, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth at Bryant Park

The Backfires at the Bowery Ballroom

Tree, Death Ray Vision at the Kingsland

Antigone Rising, Melissa Ferrick at the Bitter End

Sam Greenfield, Augie Bello at Mercury Lounge

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, June 25