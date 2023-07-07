Cool Live Music for Hot Summer Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, July 7
- The Smile, Robert Stillman at Forest Hills Stadium
- Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Saw Doctors at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Lime Cordiale, Teenage Dads at Irving Plaza
- Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub
- Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC
- Nurko at Webster Hall
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Cut Worms, Joe Pera at Union Pool
- Julia Wolf at Broadway & West 45th Street
- Black Lotus at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Loma Prieta, Frail Body at TV Eye
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Blak Emoji, Shallowhalo, TVOD, Tetchy, youbet, Kahiem Rivera, AK & the Hallucinations, Shadow Monster, Nefertiti Gold, Nuclear Family Fantasy at Baby’s All Right
- Yella Belly, High Waisted, Evan Charles, Joseph King, Nick Von Zumwalts at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Bedpan Fight, Speedfossil, the Sparkles, Symptoms, This Is Pond Scum at the Parkside Lounge
- DonBlackCat & Friends, Holey Sweater, the Brunettes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, July 8
- Burna Boy at Citi Field
- Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey at Madison Square Garden
- The Original Misfits, the Gaslight Anthem, Fear at Prudential Center
- Two Friends, Matoma, Notd, Deerock at Forest Hills Stadium
- Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kelela, Liv.E at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC
- Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali, DJ Trapella at SummerStage Central Park
- D4vd, Scott James at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Dirty Nil, Daniel Romano’s Outfit at the Bowery Ballroom
- Home Is Where, Smidley, Proper. at Elsewhere Zone One
- Titus Andronicus (solo), Foyer Red, Maneka, Attia Taylor, Hard Nips, Mikki Ma’at, Anna Altman, Nihiloceros, Grandma, Wetsuit, Slalomville at the Sultan Room
- Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
- Jesus Jones, Discoveries of the American Scientific at Sony Hall
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made
- Tropa Magica, Spaghetti Cumbia at TV Eye
- East Axis at Joe’s Pub
- Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk at Joe’s Pub
- Debbie Dopamine, InCircles, Kissed by an Animal at Maria Hernandez Park
- Rimbaud Hattie at HA/HA
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- screens at the Bitter End
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
Sunday, July 9
- Skip Marley & Friends at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Duda Beat at Damrosch Park
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Deva Mahal at Joe’s Pub
- Sister Nancy at Union Pool
- Abby Jeanne, Tilden, Jensen & the Sweethearts at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Rebecca Loebe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- June Star at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Wolf Van Elmand at Book Club
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar