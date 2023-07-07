Home
Erykah Badu at Afropunk on 8/26/18 / Everynight Charley

Cool Live Music for Hot Summer Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 7

  • The Smile, Robert Stillman at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Saw Doctors at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Lime Cordiale, Teenage Dads at Irving Plaza
  • Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub
  • Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC
  • Nurko at Webster Hall
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
  • Cut Worms, Joe Pera at Union Pool
  • Julia Wolf at Broadway & West 45th Street
  • Black Lotus at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Loma Prieta, Frail Body at TV Eye
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Blak Emoji, Shallowhalo, TVOD, Tetchy, youbet, Kahiem Rivera, AK & the Hallucinations, Shadow Monster, Nefertiti Gold, Nuclear Family Fantasy at Baby’s All Right
  • Yella Belly, High Waisted, Evan Charles, Joseph King, Nick Von Zumwalts at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
  • Bedpan Fight, Speedfossil, the Sparkles, Symptoms, This Is Pond Scum at the Parkside Lounge
  • DonBlackCat & Friends, Holey Sweater, the Brunettes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, July 8

  • Burna Boy at Citi Field
  • Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey at Madison Square Garden
  • The Original Misfits, the Gaslight Anthem, Fear at Prudential Center
  • Two Friends, Matoma, Notd, Deerock at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Kelela, Liv.E at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC
  • Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali, DJ Trapella at SummerStage Central Park
  • D4vd, Scott James at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Dirty Nil, Daniel Romano’s Outfit at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Home Is Where, Smidley, Proper. at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Titus Andronicus (solo), Foyer Red, Maneka, Attia Taylor, Hard Nips, Mikki Ma’at, Anna Altman, Nihiloceros, Grandma, Wetsuit, Slalomville at the Sultan Room
  • Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
  • Jesus Jones, Discoveries of the American Scientific at Sony Hall
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
  • Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made
  • Tropa Magica, Spaghetti Cumbia at TV Eye
  • East Axis at Joe’s Pub
  • Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk at Joe’s Pub
  • Debbie Dopamine, InCircles, Kissed by an Animal at Maria Hernandez Park
  • Rimbaud Hattie at HA/HA
  • The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • screens at the Bitter End
  • Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Sunday, July 9

  • Skip Marley & Friends at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • Duda Beat at Damrosch Park
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
  • Deva Mahal at Joe’s Pub
  • Sister Nancy at Union Pool
  • Abby Jeanne, Tilden, Jensen & the Sweethearts at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
  • Rebecca Loebe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • June Star at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Wolf Van Elmand at Book Club
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • The Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
  • The Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar