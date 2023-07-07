Cool Live Music for Hot Summer Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 7

The Smile, Robert Stillman at Forest Hills Stadium

Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Saw Doctors at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Lime Cordiale, Teenage Dads at Irving Plaza

Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub

Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC

Nurko at Webster Hall

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note

Cut Worms, Joe Pera at Union Pool

Julia Wolf at Broadway & West 45th Street

Black Lotus at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Loma Prieta, Frail Body at TV Eye

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Blak Emoji, Shallowhalo, TVOD, Tetchy, youbet, Kahiem Rivera, AK & the Hallucinations, Shadow Monster, Nefertiti Gold, Nuclear Family Fantasy at Baby’s All Right

Yella Belly, High Waisted, Evan Charles, Joseph King, Nick Von Zumwalts at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

Bedpan Fight, Speedfossil, the Sparkles, Symptoms, This Is Pond Scum at the Parkside Lounge

DonBlackCat & Friends, Holey Sweater, the Brunettes at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, July 8

Burna Boy at Citi Field

Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey at Madison Square Garden

The Original Misfits, the Gaslight Anthem, Fear at Prudential Center

Two Friends, Matoma, Notd, Deerock at Forest Hills Stadium

Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Kelela, Liv.E at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC

Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali, DJ Trapella at SummerStage Central Park

D4vd, Scott James at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Dirty Nil, Daniel Romano’s Outfit at the Bowery Ballroom

Home Is Where, Smidley, Proper. at Elsewhere Zone One

Titus Andronicus (solo), Foyer Red, Maneka, Attia Taylor, Hard Nips, Mikki Ma’at, Anna Altman, Nihiloceros, Grandma, Wetsuit, Slalomville at the Sultan Room

Mykal Gilmore at Little Island

Jesus Jones, Discoveries of the American Scientific at Sony Hall

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note

Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made

Tropa Magica, Spaghetti Cumbia at TV Eye

East Axis at Joe’s Pub

Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk at Joe’s Pub

Debbie Dopamine, InCircles, Kissed by an Animal at Maria Hernandez Park

Rimbaud Hattie at HA/HA

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

screens at the Bitter End

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Sunday, July 9