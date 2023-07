A snapshot of the Banshee Season tour, courtesy of the tri-state’s revered Ehud Lazin.

The tour arrived in New Jersey on July 6 and brought riveting alternative rock to the humid sights and sounds of an early-July night at PNC Bank Arts Center. Both bands played sets that ran the gamut of their respective hits and fan favorites, certainly bringing the party to the Central NJ amphitheater.

Photos by Ehud Lazin