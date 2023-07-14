Great Live Music for Mid-July in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 14

Illenium, SVDDEN DEATH, William Black, Annika Wells at Barclays Center

Yungblud, the Regrettes at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Dawes at Damrosch Park

Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright at Von King Park

Oumou Sangare, Vox Sambou at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Flor de Toloache at Industry City

Destroy Boys, Gully Boys, Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza

G4 Boyz at the Gramercy Theatre

Cut Worms, Joanna Sternberg, Adam Green at Union Pool

Esther Rose at the Bowery Ballroom

L’Eclair at Brooklyn Made

Little Dragon at Baby’s All Right

Arts Fishing Club at Mercury Lounge

Savage Master, Traveler, Sanhedrin at Saint Vitus Bar

Butterfly Black at Nublu 151

Riccie Oriach, Afro Dominicano, Yasser Tejeda at the Hall at Elsewhere

King Bug, Heat Death, Raiders, Madison Velding-VanDam at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

Baby Got Back Talk at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Amanda Cross at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

R.L. Boyce at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Gabriel Hermida at St. Mazie

Murimi Yuma, DECOSTER, Chaos Pixie, Bad Kitty at the Hart Bar

Blastocyte, High and Tight, the Stifftones at Otto’s Shrunken Head

MIDNIGHTCHOIR at the Library

Saturday, July 15

The Struts, Mac Saturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Matoma at Summer Club

Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack at Irving Plaza

Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Brianna Thomas and Ella Sang the Blues, the Corey Harris Band at Damrosch Park

MIKE, Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454, DJ Elise, Jay Critch, MAVI, AKAI (solo) at Von King Park

Trueno, Villano Antillano, Dawer x Damper, el Sonido w, Albina Cabrera w. Camola (DJ set) at SummerStage Central Park

Braid, J. Robbins (Band), Oceanator at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mykal Gilmore at Little Island

Louise Post, the Dumes at the Bowery Ballroom

Anaka, Ten Ton Mojo, Tempest City at the Gramercy Theatre

The Frights, Sad Park at Brooklyn Made

The Pink Spiders, the Iron Roses, the Maguas at Saint Vitus Bar

Imarhan, Ghost Funk Orchestra at Brooklyn Bowl

Little Jesus, Usted Senalemelo, Andrea Bejar at Racket NYC

Les Dudek at the Iridium

Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store

Skold, Clockwork Echo, Grimm at Drom

Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Irreversible Entanglements at Public Records

Lach and Friends, RB Korbet and Highly Effective People, Little Cobweb, Angela Carlucci, Natalie Asport at Baker Falls

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, July 16