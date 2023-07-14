Great Live Music for Mid-July in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, July 14
- Illenium, SVDDEN DEATH, William Black, Annika Wells at Barclays Center
- Yungblud, the Regrettes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Dawes at Damrosch Park
- Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright at Von King Park
- Oumou Sangare, Vox Sambou at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Flor de Toloache at Industry City
- Destroy Boys, Gully Boys, Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza
- G4 Boyz at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cut Worms, Joanna Sternberg, Adam Green at Union Pool
- Esther Rose at the Bowery Ballroom
- L’Eclair at Brooklyn Made
- Little Dragon at Baby’s All Right
- Arts Fishing Club at Mercury Lounge
- Savage Master, Traveler, Sanhedrin at Saint Vitus Bar
- Butterfly Black at Nublu 151
- Riccie Oriach, Afro Dominicano, Yasser Tejeda at the Hall at Elsewhere
- King Bug, Heat Death, Raiders, Madison Velding-VanDam at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Baby Got Back Talk at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Amanda Cross at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- R.L. Boyce at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Gabriel Hermida at St. Mazie
- Murimi Yuma, DECOSTER, Chaos Pixie, Bad Kitty at the Hart Bar
- Blastocyte, High and Tight, the Stifftones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- MIDNIGHTCHOIR at the Library
Saturday, July 15
- The Struts, Mac Saturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Matoma at Summer Club
- Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack at Irving Plaza
- Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Brianna Thomas and Ella Sang the Blues, the Corey Harris Band at Damrosch Park
- MIKE, Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454, DJ Elise, Jay Critch, MAVI, AKAI (solo) at Von King Park
- Trueno, Villano Antillano, Dawer x Damper, el Sonido w, Albina Cabrera w. Camola (DJ set) at SummerStage Central Park
- Braid, J. Robbins (Band), Oceanator at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
- Louise Post, the Dumes at the Bowery Ballroom
- Anaka, Ten Ton Mojo, Tempest City at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Frights, Sad Park at Brooklyn Made
- The Pink Spiders, the Iron Roses, the Maguas at Saint Vitus Bar
- Imarhan, Ghost Funk Orchestra at Brooklyn Bowl
- Little Jesus, Usted Senalemelo, Andrea Bejar at Racket NYC
- Les Dudek at the Iridium
- Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store
- Skold, Clockwork Echo, Grimm at Drom
- Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Irreversible Entanglements at Public Records
- Lach and Friends, RB Korbet and Highly Effective People, Little Cobweb, Angela Carlucci, Natalie Asport at Baker Falls
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, July 16
- Ic3peak at Irving Plaza
- Juan Wauters at Brooklyn Made
- The Duprees, the Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w. Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson, Stan Zizka’s Del Satins, Vito Picone & the Elegants, the Chiclettes at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- BoByGroove, Malika Zarra, Naomi Greene, Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Madison Avenue & 59th Street
- Cali Flow Latino at Damrosch Park
- Cinema Cinema, Karabas Barabas, Creatures, Kristin Flammio and the Pretty Bitchin’, the Cameramen, Brian Kish’s Lounge Pants at Rockaway Bazaar Beach 97th
- dead prez, th1rt3en at Von King Park
- The Hipp Pipps, OK Boomer, the Ben Dumm 3 at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Citizens Arrest, Ted Leo, My Favorite at Roulette
- Activity, Nightnight, the Flag at Baby’s All Right
- R.L. Boyce, Howlin’ Hurd, Harlem Slim at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Banning Eyre at Barbes
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar