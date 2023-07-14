Home
Great Live Music for Mid-July in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 14

  • Illenium, SVDDEN DEATH, William Black, Annika Wells at Barclays Center
  • Yungblud, the Regrettes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Dawes at Damrosch Park
  • Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright at Von King Park
  • Oumou Sangare, Vox Sambou at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Flor de Toloache at Industry City
  • Destroy Boys, Gully Boys, Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza
  • G4 Boyz at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Cut Worms, Joanna Sternberg, Adam Green at Union Pool
  • Esther Rose at the Bowery Ballroom
  • L’Eclair at Brooklyn Made
  • Little Dragon at Baby’s All Right
  • Arts Fishing Club at Mercury Lounge
  • Savage Master, Traveler, Sanhedrin at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Butterfly Black at Nublu 151
  • Riccie Oriach, Afro Dominicano, Yasser Tejeda at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • King Bug, Heat Death, Raiders, Madison Velding-VanDam at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
  • Baby Got Back Talk at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Amanda Cross at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • R.L. Boyce at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Gabriel Hermida at St. Mazie
  • Murimi Yuma, DECOSTER, Chaos Pixie, Bad Kitty at the Hart Bar
  • Blastocyte, High and Tight, the Stifftones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • MIDNIGHTCHOIR at the Library

Saturday, July 15

  • The Struts, Mac Saturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Matoma at Summer Club
  • Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack at Irving Plaza
  • Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Brianna Thomas and Ella Sang the Blues, the Corey Harris Band at Damrosch Park
  • MIKE, Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454, DJ Elise, Jay Critch, MAVI, AKAI (solo) at Von King Park
  • Trueno, Villano Antillano, Dawer x Damper, el Sonido w, Albina Cabrera w. Camola (DJ set) at SummerStage Central Park
  • Braid, J. Robbins (Band), Oceanator at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
  • Louise Post, the Dumes at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Anaka, Ten Ton Mojo, Tempest City at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Frights, Sad Park at Brooklyn Made
  • The Pink Spiders, the Iron Roses, the Maguas at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Imarhan, Ghost Funk Orchestra at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Little Jesus, Usted Senalemelo, Andrea Bejar at Racket NYC
  • Les Dudek at the Iridium
  • Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Skold, Clockwork Echo, Grimm at Drom
  • Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Irreversible Entanglements at Public Records
  • Lach and Friends, RB Korbet and Highly Effective People, Little Cobweb, Angela Carlucci, Natalie Asport at Baker Falls
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, July 16

  • Ic3peak at Irving Plaza
  • Juan Wauters at Brooklyn Made
  • The Duprees, the Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w. Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson, Stan Zizka’s Del Satins, Vito Picone & the Elegants, the Chiclettes at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • BoByGroove, Malika Zarra, Naomi Greene, Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Madison Avenue & 59th Street
  • Cali Flow Latino at Damrosch Park
  • Cinema Cinema, Karabas Barabas, Creatures, Kristin Flammio and the Pretty Bitchin’, the Cameramen, Brian Kish’s Lounge Pants at Rockaway Bazaar Beach 97th
  • dead prez, th1rt3en at Von King Park
  • The Hipp Pipps, OK Boomer, the Ben Dumm 3 at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Citizens Arrest, Ted Leo, My Favorite at Roulette
  • Activity, Nightnight, the Flag at Baby’s All Right
  • R.L. Boyce, Howlin’ Hurd, Harlem Slim at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Banning Eyre at Barbes
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar