The Best Live Music for a Summer Evening in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 17

Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center

Kard at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Belinda Carlisle at Sony Hall

L.S. Dunes, Pinkshift at Irving Plaza

Matt Watson, Ben Beal at the Bowery Ballroom

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, July 18

Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center

First Aid Kit, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall

Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall

The Fabulous Thunderbirds at the Iridium

Jockstrap, Nina Utashiro at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

L.S. Dunes, Pinkshift at Saint Vitus Bar

Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, Albert Posis at the Bowery Ballroom

The Blackbyrds at City Winery NYC

Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery

Rachel Sage at Joe’s Pub

Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller at Public Records

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes

The Rewd Onez, the Val Kinzler Band, Hole in One, Senioritis at Arlene’s Grocery

Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 19

Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall

Julia Jacklin, Y la Bamba, Black Belt Eagle Scout at SummerStage Central Park

MisterWives at Rough Trade NYC

Dominic Fike at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

flor at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Blondshell, Hello Mary at the Bowery Ballroom

Reverend Horton Heat, the Delta Bombers at the Brooklyn Monarch

Son Volt at City Winery NYC

The Fabulous Thunderbirds at the Iridium

Ruben Studdard at Sony Hall

Jockstrap, Nina Utashiro at the Hall at Elsewhere

Damian Lewis at Mercury Lounge

Crying Nut, Say Sue Me at Damrosch Park

Calista Garcia, Archangel of the Wasteland, Kyle Tigges, Emily Frembgen at Sundown

The Leah Tash Band at the 11th St. Bar

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, July 20