The Best Live Music for a Summer Evening in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 17
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- Kard at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Belinda Carlisle at Sony Hall
- L.S. Dunes, Pinkshift at Irving Plaza
- Matt Watson, Ben Beal at the Bowery Ballroom
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, July 18
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- First Aid Kit, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall
- Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds at the Iridium
- Jockstrap, Nina Utashiro at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- L.S. Dunes, Pinkshift at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, Albert Posis at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Blackbyrds at City Winery NYC
- Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery
- Rachel Sage at Joe’s Pub
- Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller at Public Records
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- The Rewd Onez, the Val Kinzler Band, Hole in One, Senioritis at Arlene’s Grocery
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 19
- Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
- Julia Jacklin, Y la Bamba, Black Belt Eagle Scout at SummerStage Central Park
- MisterWives at Rough Trade NYC
- Dominic Fike at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- flor at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Blondshell, Hello Mary at the Bowery Ballroom
- Reverend Horton Heat, the Delta Bombers at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Son Volt at City Winery NYC
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds at the Iridium
- Ruben Studdard at Sony Hall
- Jockstrap, Nina Utashiro at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Damian Lewis at Mercury Lounge
- Crying Nut, Say Sue Me at Damrosch Park
- Calista Garcia, Archangel of the Wasteland, Kyle Tigges, Emily Frembgen at Sundown
- The Leah Tash Band at the 11th St. Bar
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, July 20
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- Hot Tuna, Dave Mason, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Kerry Kearney and the Kings of the Psychedelta at Shorefront Park
- Killer Mike at the Apollo
- Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
- Kurt Vile and the Violators, Florry at White Eagle Hall
- Ingrid Michaelson & Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Declan McKenna, Eli Smart at Brooklyn Steel
- Horsegirl, Iceage, Water from Your Eyes, Lifeguard at SummerStage Central Park
- Son Volt at City Winery NYC
- Jose James at the Blue Note
- Red Fang at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sunflower Bean, Gift, Slow Fiction at Baker Falls
- Chloe Lilac at the Bowery Ballroom
- K Camp at Racket NYC
- Yerin Baek at Damrosch Park
- Blondshell at National Sawdust
- Tamikrest at Rockefeller Park
- Delicate Steve, Dolly Creamer at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- Pom Pom Squad, Mr. He at Baby’s All Right
- Terry Six & Friends at TV Eye
- Chris Bergson & Ellis Hooks at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Lorne Behrman, Jill Fiore, Greg Hoy & the Boys, the Falling Out at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Moon City Masters at Cafe Wha?
- Junior Mack w. Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Paris Monster, Fat Mezz at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Robert Cody Maxwell, Good Thoughts, Garrett Owen at the 11th St. Bar
- Snacktime at Baby’s All Right
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- Kolker at Pete’s Candy Store
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion