Cool Live Music for a Late August Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend.
Friday, August 25
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Tiwa Savage at the Apollo
- Edén Muñoz at the Kings Theatre
- Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Freeway at Webster Hall
- Duke Dumont at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Asian Doll at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lyfe Jennings at City Winery NYC
- Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band w. Dianne Reeves, T.K. Blue at Marcus Garvey Park
- Har Mar Superstar at the Bowery Electric
- Nellie McKay at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Patrick Droney at Rough Trade NYC
- Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note
- Gooseberry, Pan Arcadia, Cab Ellis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mega Mango, Strange Neighbors, Laura Galindo, Chatterbox at Brooklyn Made
- Left to Suffer, Distant, Justice for the Damned, Cabal at the Meadows
- Stepan Giga at Racket NYC
- Maeta at Baby’s All Right
- Prison at Rippers
- Guitar Up!, the Bali Lamas, Drip 2.0 at Rockaway Bazaar
- Liam Benzvi, Melody English, Ren G at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Nick and the Old Sport, Big Daddy in the Sky at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Saturday, August 26
- Flying Lotus, Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Madison McFerrin, Proper., Durand Bernarr, the Beatnuts, Amindi, Iniko, Cleo Reed, Bembona, Punk Black at the Skyline Drive In
- Chance the Rapper at Barclays Center
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Peso Pluma at the Kings Theatre
- Jai Wolf, Kasbo, EVAN GIIA, MYRNE at the Brooklyn Mirage
- CupcakKe, Chase Icon at Webster Hall
- Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square
- The Cookers, Endea Owens and the Cookout, Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Akua Allrich and the Tribe at Marcus Garvey Park
- Ka Baird, 75 Dollar Bill at Bryant Park
- Florist, Skullcrusher, Adelyn Strei at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Forager, Nathanie, Isa Reyes at Elsewhere Zone One
- Hermitage Green at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Octave Cat, Kyle Sparkman at Brooklyn Bowl
- Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note
- Madds Buckley at Mercury Lounge
- Telescreens, Sid Simons & the Darlings, Birthday Girl at the Bowery Ballroom
- Together Pangea, Reckling, Thick at Brooklyn Made
- Beau, Annie Blackman, Pop Music Fever Dream at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Taylor Ashton at Littlefields
- Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
- The TarantinosNYC, 9th Wave, the Vibrojets at Rockaway Bazaar
- The Hipp Pipps, the Hudson City Rats, Cthulhu Martini, the Vibewreckers at the Parkside Lounge
- Labretta & Johnny, Civil Rats, Basic Bitches at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, August 27
- Teyana Taylor, Joey Bada$$, Baby Tate, Sudan Archives, Enny, Rahzel, Jack Freeman, DAWERXDAMPER, Uniity, Akwaeke, Dreamer Isloma, DBN Gogo, the Rack at the Skyline Drive In
- Sick of It All, Life of Agony, Pain of Truth at the Knockdown Center
- Toosii at Palladium Times Square
- Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note
- John Zorn, Laurie Anderson, Sean Ono Lennon at Roulette
- Molly Parden, Deni, Andrew Goldring at Mercury Lounge
- The Sun Ra Arkestra at Union Pool
- Charles McPherson, Terell Stafford, Something Else! Vincent Herring Septet, Hera, Michael Mayo, Chelsea Baratz, Andromeda Turre at Tompkins Square Park
- Sloppy Jane, Tea Eater, MC Lydia Gammill at Baby’s All Right
- Lily Seabird, Merce Lemon, Closebye at Baby’s All Right
- Sloppy Heads, Dump, the Special Pillow at Mama Tried
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Catcher, Zilched, Zastava, Young June at the Broadway
- The Dang-It Bobbys at Superfine
- Daboway at the Cutting Room
- Wiped Out, the Swongoes, Tsuami of Sound at Rockaway Bazaar
- Uncle Pizza, Queer Chaos, A Total Wreck, Vinessa Charles at the Hart Bar
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar