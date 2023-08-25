Cool Live Music for a Late August Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Consult the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 25

Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre

Tiwa Savage at the Apollo

Edén Muñoz at the Kings Theatre

Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Freeway at Webster Hall

Duke Dumont at the Brooklyn Mirage

Asian Doll at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Lyfe Jennings at City Winery NYC

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band w. Dianne Reeves, T.K. Blue at Marcus Garvey Park

Har Mar Superstar at the Bowery Electric

Nellie McKay at (le) Poisson Rouge

Patrick Droney at Rough Trade NYC

Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note

Gooseberry, Pan Arcadia, Cab Ellis at the Bowery Ballroom

Mega Mango, Strange Neighbors, Laura Galindo, Chatterbox at Brooklyn Made

Left to Suffer, Distant, Justice for the Damned, Cabal at the Meadows

Stepan Giga at Racket NYC

Maeta at Baby’s All Right

Prison at Rippers

Guitar Up!, the Bali Lamas, Drip 2.0 at Rockaway Bazaar

Liam Benzvi, Melody English, Ren G at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Nick and the Old Sport, Big Daddy in the Sky at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Saturday, August 26

Flying Lotus, Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Madison McFerrin, Proper., Durand Bernarr, the Beatnuts, Amindi, Iniko, Cleo Reed, Bembona, Punk Black at the Skyline Drive In

Chance the Rapper at Barclays Center

Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre

Peso Pluma at the Kings Theatre

Jai Wolf, Kasbo, EVAN GIIA, MYRNE at the Brooklyn Mirage

CupcakKe, Chase Icon at Webster Hall

Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square

The Cookers, Endea Owens and the Cookout, Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Akua Allrich and the Tribe at Marcus Garvey Park

Ka Baird, 75 Dollar Bill at Bryant Park

Florist, Skullcrusher, Adelyn Strei at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Forager, Nathanie, Isa Reyes at Elsewhere Zone One

Hermitage Green at (le) Poisson Rouge

Octave Cat, Kyle Sparkman at Brooklyn Bowl

Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note

Madds Buckley at Mercury Lounge

Telescreens, Sid Simons & the Darlings, Birthday Girl at the Bowery Ballroom

Together Pangea, Reckling, Thick at Brooklyn Made

Beau, Annie Blackman, Pop Music Fever Dream at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Taylor Ashton at Littlefields

Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis

The TarantinosNYC, 9th Wave, the Vibrojets at Rockaway Bazaar

The Hipp Pipps, the Hudson City Rats, Cthulhu Martini, the Vibewreckers at the Parkside Lounge

Labretta & Johnny, Civil Rats, Basic Bitches at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, August 27