A Guide to Live Music This Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, September 15

Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Sean Paul, Tyrese, EMPD, Funk Flex at Madison Square Garden

Run the Jewels at Terminal 5

Monster Magnet, Colour Haze, Windhand, 1000Mods, Valley of the Sun, R.I.P, Heavy Temple, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, Spellbook at the Knockdown Center

Cigarettes After Sex at Forest Hills Stadium

Bishop Briggs, MisterWives, Raffaela at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Loona at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden

Melt, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Brooklyn Steel

Babymetal, Dethklok, Jason Richardson at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Owl City, Augustana at Webster Hall

Electric Callboy, Solence, Conquer Divide at Palladium Times Square

Babe Rainbow, Kolumbo at Brooklyn Bowl

Lil Tracy at Warsaw

Four Year Strong, Koyo, Can’t Swim aboard the Liberty Belle

Baroness (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Lastlings, Running Touch at Irving Plaza

John Craigie, Taylor Rae at the Bowery Ballroom

The Glorious Sons, the Velveteers at the Gramercy Theatre

Two Friends, Leondis at Flippers Roller Rink

Erica Campbell at Sony Hall

Sonny Landreth at the Iridium

Bush Tetras, Weeping Icon at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club

The Spirit of the Beehive, Mary Jane Dunphe at Baby’s All Right

Dream Wife, cumgirl8 at Brooklyn Made

Dead Leaf Echo, the Veldt, City Gates, Glimmer at Main Drag Music

Tim Atlas at Mercury Lounge

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

High Pulp, Daedelus at Public Records

Buffalo Rose at Cafe Wha?

Cardiel at Gold Sounds

Richard Lloyd, Creatures, Wyyrrd at Berlin

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Maya Caballero, Fine Print, Val Kinzler, Kat, the ReWd OnEz at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 16

Run the Jewels at Terminal 5

Nothing but Thieves, Kid Kapichi at Brooklyn Steel

Melvins, Boris, Godflesh, Conan, Mantar, Brant Bjork, Mondo Generator, White Hills, Ecstatic Vision, Djunah, Clouds Taste Satanic, Huntsmen, Mick’s Jaguar, Upper Wilds, Dorthia Cottrell at the Knockdown Center

Superchunk, Cable Ties at the Bowery Ballroom

Clannad at the Town Hall

Donna the Buffalo, the National Reserve at the Brooklyn Bowl

Kruder & Dorfmeister at Webster Hall

Lauren Mayberry at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alice Longyu Gao, Swordes, Moistbreezy at the Sultan Room

Vinnie Caruana, Mike Ireland, Jim Carroll at the Meadows

The Hails, Shallow Alcove at Mercury Lounge

Jalen Ngonda at Racket NYC

TEKE::TEKE, Open Head at Elsewhere Zone One

The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation, Tozcos, Genocide Pact, Fairytale, Android at Brooklyn Made

Black Rose Burning at Mercury Lounge

The Gories, Daddy Long Legs, the Out-Sect at White Eagle Hall

Michael Glabicki at the Iridium

Stephane Wrembel’s Django New Orleans at (le) Poisson Rouge

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Angel Bat Dawid, Eva Supreme at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Eli Winter, Eileen Myles w. Ryan Sawyer and Steve Gunn at Public Records

Chase Murphy, Maari at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Sunday, September 17