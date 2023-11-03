Start November with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed or canceled. See the listings further below for an alternate night out with awesome live music.

Wizkid at Barclays Center

Svdden Death, Space Laces, Vampa, Prosecute, Sweet Tooth at Terminal 5

Jared James Nichols at Sony Hall

Friday, November 3

Tini at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Everglow at the Kings Theatre

Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Voidz, Malice K, Licks at the Murmrr Theatre

Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at Terminal 5

Dragonforce, Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel, Edge of Paradise at the Palladium Times Square

A-Trak b2b the Magician, Madam X, Fixate, Steve Rogers + Nicole Gs at Elsewhere

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Dalek, Taraneh at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Japanese House, Quinnie at White Eagle Hall

The Dear Hunter, Delta Sleep, All Get Out at Irving Plaza

Eloise, James Smith at Webster Hall

Julie, Deux Visages at the Bowery Ballroom

Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl

Olivia Dean at Brooklyn Made

S.G. Goodman, Why Bonnie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yvie Oddly at the Gramercy Theatre

Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note

Lil Darkie and the Collapse of Modern Society, Bruhmanegod, Madjax at Warsaw

The Men, Shop Talk, Nite Music at the Meadows

Addison Grace at Mercury Lounge

Rebel Kicks at the Cutting Room

Chris Smither at the Iridium

Mary Lattimore, Growing at Union Pool

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Empty Country, Greg Freeman, Daffo at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Hayfitz at Carroll Hall

Hallie Spoor at Sundown

Sarah Morrison at the Broadway

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

DonBlackCat & Friends, the Methmatics, the Pretend Pretenders at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Elefantkiller at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 4

P!nk, Grouplove, KidCutUp at Madison Square Garden

Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at the Hammerstein Ballroom

AJ Croce at the Town Hall

Gims at the Palladium Times Square

Dope Lemon, Franklin Jonas at Brooklyn Steel

Nick Lowe w. Los Straitjackets, Teddy Thompson at White Eagle Hall

Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl

Robert Glasper at the Brooklyn Music School

Haste the Day, Silent Planet, Still Remains at the Brooklyn Monarch

Slow Pulp, Babehoven at the Bowery Ballroom

JMSN, Nicole Miglis, Ghost in the Arena at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yard Act, YHWH Nailgun at Warsaw

Ritt Momney, girlpuppy at Irving Plaza

Taproot, Eva Under Fire, Dead by Wednesday at the Gramercy Theatre

Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note

Yumi Zouma, Chelsea Jade at the Hall at Elsewhere

Free Throw, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Charmer, saturdays at your place at le Poisson Rouge

Olivia Dean at Brooklyn Made

Slow Magic, Beacon Bloom, Artemis Orion, Portyl at Racket NYC

Into It. Over It., Kevin Devine, Queen of Jeans at Saint Vitus Bar

Sue Foley at the Iridium

Mary Lattimore, Tara, Brooke & Nathalie at Union Pool

Marnie Stern at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Sun June, Runnner, Caroline Says at Mercury Lounge

Walter Etc., Suzie True at Alphaville

Soraia, Diamond Dogs at Berlin

The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Dynasty Handbag, Ezrakh at Pioneer Works

Shellshag, Decent Criminal, Sleepwell, Wakala at TV Eye

Frightwig, Scorpion Tea, Loveletter at TV Eye

The Tsunamibots, the TarantinosNYC, the Weisstronauts at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Sunday, November 5