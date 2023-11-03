Fans, friends, family, fun… that’s Switchfoot, live and in concert, always, but especially in New Jersey. This night at The Wellmont Theater on October 18 will be in our hearts forever – for all those reasons named before and much more. Hey, don’t take our word for it, though! Either go see them when they tour and have the time of your life, or scroll through these illuminating, engaging photographs. They can surely do the talking instead. (Thanks, Ehud Lazin, for getting the perfect shots of a night that was, and is, a lesson in human connection.)

Photos by Ehud Lazin