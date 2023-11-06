This Week’s Best Live Music in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, November 6
- Maren Morris at the Bowery Ballroom
- 6LACK, Jason Ward at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Spiritualized at White Eagle Hall
- Flo Milli, Maiya the Don at Terminal 5
- L Shankar at Sony Hall
- Jimmy Brown, ROVV at le Poisson Rouge
- Harold Lopez-Nussa at the Blue Note
- Darren Kelly, Vincent Lima at Mercury Lounge
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, November 7
- Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre
- John Legend at the Beacon Theatre
- PJ Harvey at Warsaw
- Jeremy Zucker, Tiffany Day, Sam MacPherson, Kevin Atwater at Terminal 5
- Sampha at Webster Hall
- Brent Cobb, Ben Chapman at the Bowery Ballroom
- Games We Play, JUTES, Ultra Q at Irving Plaza
- Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
- Megan Fox at Racket NYC
- Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge
- Boney James, Lindsey Webster at Sony Hall
- Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium
- Noah Vonne, Bluphoria at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store
- No-No Boy at Caveat
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes
- Jules Daud, Camera Soul, the Ritualists, Pablo Jubany at Heaven Can Wait
- Amanda Daviner, Crazy Mary, Jinx & Dino at Berlin
- Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Decembers at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, November 8
- Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre
- John Legend at the Beacon Theatre
- Tech N9ne, Hollywood Undead, King Iso at Terminal 5
- NETTA at Irving Plaza
- A R I Z O N A, Fly by Midnight at Warsaw
- Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sampha at Webster Hall
- Miel De Montagne, the Thing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge
- Stick to Your Guns, Spiritworld, Orthodox, Comeback Kid at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Cadillac Three, Myron Elkins at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nightly, Knox, Young Rising Sons at Racket NYC
- Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Michael Daves & Bruce Molsky at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Endearments, Wetsuit, O. Wake at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, November 9
- Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Susto, Brother Elsey at Mercury Lounge
- LP, Verite at Terminal 5
- Roosevelt, Kenzo Cregan at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Pierce at Symphony Hall
- Sampha at Webster Hall
- Suffocation, Incantation, Skeletal Remains, Stabbing at Warsaw
- Codeine, Barbara Manning at the Bowery Ballroom
- Laurel Halo, Hiro Kone at le Poisson Rouge
- Modernlove, Yoste at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Nightly, Knox, Young Rising Sons at Racket NYC
- Petey, the North Americans at Irving Plaza
- Horsegirl, Autobahn, Glue Pot at the Stone Circle Theatre
- Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nicholas Allbrook at Baby’s All Right
- Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
- Marcy Playground, Nick Adamo, Mary-Elaine Jenkins, the Sunday Review, Gina Rovage, Bronte Fall, Hodera, Alex Ritchie, Gideon King & City Blog, Restos, Margot MacDonald, Sweet Boy, James Maddock, Diego Molina, Pete Mancini, Will Varley at the Bowery Electric
- Gilla Band, Bambara at Mercury Lounge
- Joe Samba at S.O.B.’s
- Dumbo Gets Mad, Marco Benevento at Brooklyn Made
- Crime in Stereo at Rough Trade NYC
- Shower Curtain, Computerwife, Lola Star, Buff Ginger at Trans-Pecos
- American Television, Neckscars, Moonraker, Over Our Eyes at Gold Sounds
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Trixie Whitley at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Hart & Co. at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Xaxa at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Pinc Louds, Starfruit, Kolb, Birthday Ass at Purgatory
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Book/Spirit, David Achelis & 8 Ace, Everlectric, Your Fragile Mind at Arlene’s Grocery
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbes
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion