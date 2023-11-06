Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
PJ Harvey atTerminal 5 on 8/15/16 / Everynight Charley

This Week’s Best Live Music in New York City

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 6

  • Maren Morris at the Bowery Ballroom
  • 6LACK, Jason Ward at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Spiritualized at White Eagle Hall
  • Flo Milli, Maiya the Don at Terminal 5
  • L Shankar at Sony Hall
  • Jimmy Brown, ROVV at le Poisson Rouge
  • Harold Lopez-Nussa at the Blue Note
  • Darren Kelly, Vincent Lima at Mercury Lounge
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 7

  • Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre
  • John Legend at the Beacon Theatre
  • PJ Harvey at Warsaw
  • Jeremy Zucker, Tiffany Day, Sam MacPherson, Kevin Atwater at Terminal 5
  • Sampha at Webster Hall
  • Brent Cobb, Ben Chapman at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Games We Play, JUTES, Ultra Q at Irving Plaza
  • Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Megan Fox at Racket NYC
  • Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge
  • Boney James, Lindsey Webster at Sony Hall
  • Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium
  • Noah Vonne, Bluphoria at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store
  • No-No Boy at Caveat
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes
  • Jules Daud, Camera Soul, the Ritualists, Pablo Jubany at Heaven Can Wait
  • Amanda Daviner, Crazy Mary, Jinx & Dino at Berlin
  • Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Decembers at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, November 8

  • Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre
  • John Legend at the Beacon Theatre
  • Tech N9ne, Hollywood Undead, King Iso at Terminal 5
  • NETTA at Irving Plaza
  • A R I Z O N A, Fly by Midnight at Warsaw
  • Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Sampha at Webster Hall
  • Miel De Montagne, the Thing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stick to Your Guns, Spiritworld, Orthodox, Comeback Kid at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • The Cadillac Three, Myron Elkins at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nightly, Knox, Young Rising Sons at Racket NYC
  • Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Michael Daves & Bruce Molsky at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Endearments, Wetsuit, O. Wake at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
  • Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, November 9

  • Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Susto, Brother Elsey at Mercury Lounge
  • LP, Verite at Terminal 5
  • Roosevelt, Kenzo Cregan at Brooklyn Steel
  • Chris Pierce at Symphony Hall
  • Sampha at Webster Hall
  • Suffocation, Incantation, Skeletal Remains, Stabbing at Warsaw
  • Codeine, Barbara Manning at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Laurel Halo, Hiro Kone at le Poisson Rouge
  • Modernlove, Yoste at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Nightly, Knox, Young Rising Sons at Racket NYC
  • Petey, the North Americans at Irving Plaza
  • Horsegirl, Autobahn, Glue Pot at the Stone Circle Theatre
  • Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Nicholas Allbrook at Baby’s All Right
  • Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
  • Marcy Playground, Nick Adamo, Mary-Elaine Jenkins, the Sunday Review, Gina Rovage, Bronte Fall, Hodera, Alex Ritchie, Gideon King & City Blog, Restos, Margot MacDonald, Sweet Boy, James Maddock, Diego Molina, Pete Mancini, Will Varley at the Bowery Electric
  • Gilla Band, Bambara at Mercury Lounge
  • Joe Samba at S.O.B.’s
  • Dumbo Gets Mad, Marco Benevento at Brooklyn Made
  • Crime in Stereo at Rough Trade NYC
  • Shower Curtain, Computerwife, Lola Star, Buff Ginger at Trans-Pecos
  • American Television, Neckscars, Moonraker, Over Our Eyes at Gold Sounds
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Trixie Whitley at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Hart & Co. at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Xaxa at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Pinc Louds, Starfruit, Kolb, Birthday Ass at Purgatory
  • The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
  • Book/Spirit, David Achelis & 8 Ace, Everlectric, Your Fragile Mind at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbes
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion