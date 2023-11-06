This Week’s Best Live Music in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 6

Maren Morris at the Bowery Ballroom

6LACK, Jason Ward at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Spiritualized at White Eagle Hall

Flo Milli, Maiya the Don at Terminal 5

L Shankar at Sony Hall

Jimmy Brown, ROVV at le Poisson Rouge

Harold Lopez-Nussa at the Blue Note

Darren Kelly, Vincent Lima at Mercury Lounge

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 7

Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre

John Legend at the Beacon Theatre

PJ Harvey at Warsaw

Jeremy Zucker, Tiffany Day, Sam MacPherson, Kevin Atwater at Terminal 5

Sampha at Webster Hall

Brent Cobb, Ben Chapman at the Bowery Ballroom

Games We Play, JUTES, Ultra Q at Irving Plaza

Rza at the Gramercy Theatre

Megan Fox at Racket NYC

Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge

Boney James, Lindsey Webster at Sony Hall

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium

Noah Vonne, Bluphoria at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store

No-No Boy at Caveat

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes

Jules Daud, Camera Soul, the Ritualists, Pablo Jubany at Heaven Can Wait

Amanda Daviner, Crazy Mary, Jinx & Dino at Berlin

Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Decembers at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, November 8

Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre

John Legend at the Beacon Theatre

Tech N9ne, Hollywood Undead, King Iso at Terminal 5

NETTA at Irving Plaza

A R I Z O N A, Fly by Midnight at Warsaw

Rza at the Gramercy Theatre

Sampha at Webster Hall

Miel De Montagne, the Thing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge

Stick to Your Guns, Spiritworld, Orthodox, Comeback Kid at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Cadillac Three, Myron Elkins at the Bowery Ballroom

Nightly, Knox, Young Rising Sons at Racket NYC

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at the Iridium

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Michael Daves & Bruce Molsky at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Endearments, Wetsuit, O. Wake at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, November 9