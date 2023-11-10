100+ Awesome Live Music Events in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 100+ live music events in the New York City area this Veterans Day weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Friday, November 10
- Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Romeo Santos at Barclays Center
- Myke Towers at the United Palace Theatre
- RL Grime, Jawns, 33 Below at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Front Bottoms, Slothrust at Terminal 5
- Blonde Redhead at Brooklyn Steel
- Kaia Kater at Symphony Hall
- Atarashii Gakko! at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Botch, Mutoid Man at Webster Hall
- Petey, the North Americans at Warsaw
- DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot at Irving Plaza
- Sabai & Hoang at the Bowery Ballroom
- Moon Taxi, the Stews at Brooklyn Bowl
- Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
- Far Caspian, 22º Halo at le Poisson Rouge
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Chatham Rabbits at Brooklyn Made
- Gayle, Dylan at Racket NYC
- Bongzilla, the Atomic Bitchwax, High Reeper, the Golden Grass, Geezer, Black Lung, Witchpit, Cosmic Reaper, Gozu, Luger at Saint Vitus Bar
- Sister Hazel, George Shingleton at Sony Hall
- Sasami at Baby’s All Right
- Dom Flemons, Charlie Parr, the Fugs, Peggy Seeger, Sonia Sanchez, the Down Hill Strugglers at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Gilla Band, Bambara at Mercury Lounge
- YHWH Nailgun at Purgatory
- Krieg, Cathedrals in the Night, Forest Thrall, Satanism at the Kingsland
- Oneida, Weak Signal at the Broadway
- Tyler Halverson at Gottscheer Hall
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Daniel Leggs at Drom
- Hodera, Alex Ritchie, James Maddock, the Sunday Review, Nick Adamo, Diego Molina at the Bowery Electric
- Bronte Fall, Margot MacDonald, Pete Mancini at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Life in a Blender, Kenny Young & the Eggplants at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Crystal Canyon, Percocet, Van Chamberlain, Glom at Berlin
- The Paranoyds at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Augie Bello at the Bitter End
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Saturday, November 11
- Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G. Herbo, Eelmatic at Barclays Center
- Babyface, Jon B, October London at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- RL Grime, Jawns, 33 Below at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Front Bottoms, Slothrust at Terminal 5
- Worakls Band at Brooklyn Steel
- The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys at the Knockdown Center
- Elizabeth Lubin at Symphony Hall
- Brandee Younger at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts
- Homixide Gang, Sid Shyne at Irving Plaza
- Wild Nothing, JW Francis at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- A. Savage, Sluice at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alan Palomo, Glove, Josh Ascalon at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Husbands, Plastic Picnic at Elsewhere Zone One
- Botch, Uniform at Webster Hall
- Gold Panda, Shrimpnose at Racket NYC
- Sevyn Streeter at City Winery NYC
- The Bled, Negative Blast at le Poisson Rouge
- Geese, Winter at Warsaw
- Couch, Alisa Amador at Brooklyn Bowl
- Aluna at Elsewhere
- Video Age, the Booyah Kids at the Broadway
- Video Age at Rough Trade NYC
- The Black Lips, the Star Spangles, Flasyd at TV Eye
- The Atomic Bitchwax, Geezer, Black Lung, Cosmic Reaper, Witchpit, Luger at Saint Vitus Bar
- Dying Wish, Boundaries, Foreign Hands, Roman Candle at the Meadows
- Luna Luna, Selines at Brooklyn Made
- Jenni Muldaur & Teddy Thompson at Joe’s Pub
- Marcy Playground, Will Varley, Gideon King & City Blog, Restos, Sweet Boy at the Bowery Electric
- Mary-Elaine Jenkins, the Glass Hours, Gina Royale at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Rosegarden Funeral Party, the Neuro Farm at Mercury Lounge
- Hazmat Modine, Balla Kouyate at the Sultan Room
- Erik Frandsen, the Down Hill Strugglers, Sandy Rogers, Wyndham Baird, Harry Smith @ 100, Kyle Tigges, Ken Schatz at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Kashiah Hunter & the Sacred Sounds, Alice Gerrard, Jake Blount, Nora Brown at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Wolf van Elfmand at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Parish Hall
- The Samoa Wilson Trio at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Parish Hall
- Alexia Bomtempo at the Perelman Performing Arts Center
- Salamander, Prewn, Raisalka, Stice at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer
- YHWH Nailgun at Sundownstairs
- June McDoom at Baby’s All Right
- Petite League, Deep Sea Peach Tree, Local Weatherman at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
Sunday, November 12
- Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Spiritualized at Webster Hall
- Ian Sweet, Lexie at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Bled, Negative Blast at le Poisson Rouge
- Katatonia, Som, Gost at Warsaw
- Foghat at the Iridium
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders w. Emily Flake, Dave Hill, Ted Leo, Eugene Mirman, Jon Tai, Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC
- No Party For Cao Dong at Racket NYC
- Incendiary Device, Rebelmatic, the Krays, Cortisol, Pembroke at the Bowery Electric
- Charlie Mars at the Loft at City Winery
- Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Felipe Perez y Sus Polkeros, Songs of Slavery and Emancipation, Lone Piñon, Fatboy Wilson & Old Viejo Bones, Hopalong Andrew at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Jake Xerxes Fussell, Alynda Segarra, Feral Foster, Ali Dineen, Boxcutter Collective at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- Rene Lopez at Pete’s Candy Store
- Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Adam Najemian at Book Club
- Aluna at Elsewhere
- The Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues