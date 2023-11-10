100+ Awesome Live Music Events in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 100+ live music events in the New York City area this Veterans Day weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, November 10

Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Romeo Santos at Barclays Center

Myke Towers at the United Palace Theatre

RL Grime, Jawns, 33 Below at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Front Bottoms, Slothrust at Terminal 5

Blonde Redhead at Brooklyn Steel

Kaia Kater at Symphony Hall

Atarashii Gakko! at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Botch, Mutoid Man at Webster Hall

Petey, the North Americans at Warsaw

DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot at Irving Plaza

Sabai & Hoang at the Bowery Ballroom

Moon Taxi, the Stews at Brooklyn Bowl

Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC

Far Caspian, 22º Halo at le Poisson Rouge

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Chatham Rabbits at Brooklyn Made

Gayle, Dylan at Racket NYC

Bongzilla, the Atomic Bitchwax, High Reeper, the Golden Grass, Geezer, Black Lung, Witchpit, Cosmic Reaper, Gozu, Luger at Saint Vitus Bar

Sister Hazel, George Shingleton at Sony Hall

Sasami at Baby’s All Right

Dom Flemons, Charlie Parr, the Fugs, Peggy Seeger, Sonia Sanchez, the Down Hill Strugglers at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Gilla Band, Bambara at Mercury Lounge

YHWH Nailgun at Purgatory

Krieg, Cathedrals in the Night, Forest Thrall, Satanism at the Kingsland

Oneida, Weak Signal at the Broadway

Tyler Halverson at Gottscheer Hall

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Daniel Leggs at Drom

Hodera, Alex Ritchie, James Maddock, the Sunday Review, Nick Adamo, Diego Molina at the Bowery Electric

Bronte Fall, Margot MacDonald, Pete Mancini at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Life in a Blender, Kenny Young & the Eggplants at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Crystal Canyon, Percocet, Van Chamberlain, Glom at Berlin

The Paranoyds at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Augie Bello at the Bitter End

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 11

Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G. Herbo, Eelmatic at Barclays Center

Babyface, Jon B, October London at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

RL Grime, Jawns, 33 Below at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Front Bottoms, Slothrust at Terminal 5

Worakls Band at Brooklyn Steel

The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys at the Knockdown Center

Elizabeth Lubin at Symphony Hall

Brandee Younger at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Homixide Gang, Sid Shyne at Irving Plaza

Wild Nothing, JW Francis at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

A. Savage, Sluice at the Bowery Ballroom

Alan Palomo, Glove, Josh Ascalon at the Hall at Elsewhere

Husbands, Plastic Picnic at Elsewhere Zone One

Botch, Uniform at Webster Hall

Gold Panda, Shrimpnose at Racket NYC

Sevyn Streeter at City Winery NYC

The Bled, Negative Blast at le Poisson Rouge

Geese, Winter at Warsaw

Couch, Alisa Amador at Brooklyn Bowl

Aluna at Elsewhere

Video Age, the Booyah Kids at the Broadway

Video Age at Rough Trade NYC

The Black Lips, the Star Spangles, Flasyd at TV Eye

The Atomic Bitchwax, Geezer, Black Lung, Cosmic Reaper, Witchpit, Luger at Saint Vitus Bar

Dying Wish, Boundaries, Foreign Hands, Roman Candle at the Meadows

Luna Luna, Selines at Brooklyn Made

Jenni Muldaur & Teddy Thompson at Joe’s Pub

Marcy Playground, Will Varley, Gideon King & City Blog, Restos, Sweet Boy at the Bowery Electric

Mary-Elaine Jenkins, the Glass Hours, Gina Royale at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Rosegarden Funeral Party, the Neuro Farm at Mercury Lounge

Hazmat Modine, Balla Kouyate at the Sultan Room

Erik Frandsen, the Down Hill Strugglers, Sandy Rogers, Wyndham Baird, Harry Smith @ 100, Kyle Tigges, Ken Schatz at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity

Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Kashiah Hunter & the Sacred Sounds, Alice Gerrard, Jake Blount, Nora Brown at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity

Wolf van Elfmand at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Parish Hall

The Samoa Wilson Trio at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Parish Hall

Alexia Bomtempo at the Perelman Performing Arts Center

Salamander, Prewn, Raisalka, Stice at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer

YHWH Nailgun at Sundownstairs

June McDoom at Baby’s All Right

Petite League, Deep Sea Peach Tree, Local Weatherman at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Sunday, November 12