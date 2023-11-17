Rock the Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Friday, November 17
- Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
- Ellie Goulding w. Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Men I Trust, TOPS at Terminal 5
- Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Symphony Hall
- Afrojack at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Dying Fetus, the Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, Tactosa at Warsaw
- Slaughter Beach, Dog, Bonny Doon, Erin Rae at Webster Hall
- The Armed, Body Meat, Spaced at Irving Plaza
- Mae at the Gramercy Theatre
- Half Moon Run, La Ren at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ron Gallo, Santa Chiara at Brooklyn Made
- Boy Named Banjo, Brother Elsey at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Leisure, Monster Rally at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Hotelier, Foxing, Emperor X at Racket NYC
- Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub
- Billy Raffoul, Lucy Gaffney, the Indiana Drones at Mercury Lounge
- Magos Herrera at National Sawdust
- Razor Braids, Big Girl at Baby’s All Right
- Tor Miller at the Bowery Electric
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- The Bug Club at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, November 18
- Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Lukas Nelson & POTR at Webster Hall
- Men I Trust, TOPS at Terminal 5
- Ben Kweller at Racket NYC
- Citizen, Narrow Head, Modern Color at Warsaw
- Citizen at Rough Trade NYC
- Helena Deland, Jana Horn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
- LP Giobbi at the Knockdown Center
- Kishi Bashi at the Murmrr Theatre
- Fishbone, Crazy & the Brains at White Eagle Hall
- Boys Noize at Elsewhere
- Raf Saperra at the Bowery Ballroom
- Elyanna at Irving Plaza
- Mae, Hembree at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Ocie Elliott, zachy at Brooklyn Made
- Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, Wake at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Pansy Division, Choked Up at TV Eye
- Eggy, Stolen Gin at Brooklyn Bowl
- Puma Blue, Dweller at le Poisson Rouge
- The Smashing Times, Jeanines, Lightheaded at Union Pool
- The Cocktail Slippers at Heaven Can Wait
- Tom Heyman at Pete’s Candy Store
- Lenny Kaye at the Francis Kite Club
- Naomi Greene at PAC NYC Lobby Stage
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, November 19
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Plini, Strawberry Girls, Standards at Warsaw
- Xavier Omar, Elhae at Webster Hall
- Yussef Dayes at Irving Plaza
- José Feliciano, Eric Andersen, Tom Paxton, Carolyn Hester, Vernon Reid, Steve Earle, David Amram, Steve Katz, Geoff Muldaur, Jenni Muldaur, Marshall Crenshaw, the Bongos, Justin Vivian Bond, Lenny Kaye, Terre Roche, Willie Nile, Happy Traum, Glenn Mercer, Mary Lee Kortes & Eric Ambel, Anthony DeCurtis, Marc Eliot, Terri Thal at Zankel Hall
- Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
- Kool Keith at Sony Hall
- Ben Kweller at Racket NYC
- Steep Canyon Rangers at City Winery NYC
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- Roosevelt Collier at Cafe Wha?
- Lydia Lunch & Retrovirus, Weasel Walter, Tim Dahl, Kevin Shea, Cronies at TV Eye
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Roger Street Friedman, Lucy Isabel, Pinkerton Raid at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Hipp Pipps, Joy Buzzer, Lieder at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar