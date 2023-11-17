Rock the Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, November 17

Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden

Ellie Goulding w. Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Men I Trust, TOPS at Terminal 5

Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Symphony Hall

Afrojack at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Dying Fetus, the Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, Tactosa at Warsaw

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Bonny Doon, Erin Rae at Webster Hall

The Armed, Body Meat, Spaced at Irving Plaza

Mae at the Gramercy Theatre

Half Moon Run, La Ren at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom at the Bowery Ballroom

Ron Gallo, Santa Chiara at Brooklyn Made

Boy Named Banjo, Brother Elsey at the Brooklyn Bowl

Leisure, Monster Rally at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Hotelier, Foxing, Emperor X at Racket NYC

Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub

Billy Raffoul, Lucy Gaffney, the Indiana Drones at Mercury Lounge

Magos Herrera at National Sawdust

Razor Braids, Big Girl at Baby’s All Right

Tor Miller at the Bowery Electric

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

The Bug Club at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 18

Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel

Lukas Nelson & POTR at Webster Hall

Men I Trust, TOPS at Terminal 5

Ben Kweller at Racket NYC

Citizen, Narrow Head, Modern Color at Warsaw

Citizen at Rough Trade NYC

Helena Deland, Jana Horn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note

LP Giobbi at the Knockdown Center

Kishi Bashi at the Murmrr Theatre

Fishbone, Crazy & the Brains at White Eagle Hall

Boys Noize at Elsewhere

Raf Saperra at the Bowery Ballroom

Elyanna at Irving Plaza

Mae, Hembree at the Gramercy Theatre

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Ocie Elliott, zachy at Brooklyn Made

Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, Wake at the Brooklyn Monarch

Pansy Division, Choked Up at TV Eye

Eggy, Stolen Gin at Brooklyn Bowl

Puma Blue, Dweller at le Poisson Rouge

The Smashing Times, Jeanines, Lightheaded at Union Pool

The Cocktail Slippers at Heaven Can Wait

Tom Heyman at Pete’s Candy Store

Lenny Kaye at the Francis Kite Club

Naomi Greene at PAC NYC Lobby Stage

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, November 19