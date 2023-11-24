Enjoy Live Music over Thanksgiving Weekend in NYC

Friday, November 24
- Liz Phair, Blondshell at the Kings Theatre
- Tritonal at Musica
- DannyLux, Erre at Webster Hall
- Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
- The English Beat at City Winery NYC
- Vinnie Caruana, Dave Mackinder, Latewaves, Brian Turner at Berlin
- Frank Catalano at Cafe Wha?
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Thomas G. Waites Project at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, November 25
- Guster, Chris Fleming at the Beacon Theatre
- La India at Carnegie Hall
- Mohamed Hamaki at Terminal 5
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Michigander, Wildermiss at Brooklyn Steel
- Two Feet at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kota the Friend, Price at Irving Plaza
- The Budos Band, Roge, Anant Pradhan & Larry McDonald at Elsewhere
- This Wild Life, Broadside, Worry Club, Not My Weekend at the Gramercy Theatre
- Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
- The English Beat at City Winery NYC
- Ulcerate at Saint Vitus Bar
- Comedown Room, Lightheaded, Starcleaner Reunion, REW at the Stone Circle Theatre
- Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?
- Rene Lopez at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Donut City, Viv Savage at the Parkside Lounge
- Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
Sunday, November 26
- Silverstein, Stray from the Path, Avoid at Warsaw
- Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC
- Jay Electronica at Sony Hall
- Disco Doom, Editrix, Anna Altman at Baby’s All Right
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Puma, Joe & Dave at Lucky
- Bill Popp at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Rew Starr at Organic Grill
- Simon Chardiet at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1