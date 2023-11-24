Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Liz Phair at House of Vans on 7/20/18 / Everynight Charley

Enjoy Live Music over Thanksgiving Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Friday, November 24

  • Liz Phair, Blondshell at the Kings Theatre
  • Tritonal at Musica
  • DannyLux, Erre at Webster Hall
  • Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
  • The English Beat at City Winery NYC
  • Vinnie Caruana, Dave Mackinder, Latewaves, Brian Turner at Berlin
  • Frank Catalano at Cafe Wha?
  • National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • The Thomas G. Waites Project at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, November 25

  • Guster, Chris Fleming at the Beacon Theatre
  • La India at Carnegie Hall
  • Mohamed Hamaki at Terminal 5
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Michigander, Wildermiss at Brooklyn Steel
  • Two Feet at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kota the Friend, Price at Irving Plaza
  • The Budos Band, Roge, Anant Pradhan & Larry McDonald at Elsewhere
  • This Wild Life, Broadside, Worry Club, Not My Weekend at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Cafe Carlyle
  • The English Beat at City Winery NYC
  • Ulcerate at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Comedown Room, Lightheaded, Starcleaner Reunion, REW at the Stone Circle Theatre
  • Mighty Mystic at Cafe Wha?
  • Rene Lopez at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Blues People at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Donut City, Viv Savage at the Parkside Lounge
  • Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
  • Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Sunday, November 26

  • Silverstein, Stray from the Path, Avoid at Warsaw
  • Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC
  • Jay Electronica at Sony Hall
  • Disco Doom, Editrix, Anna Altman at Baby’s All Right
  • Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Puma, Joe & Dave at Lucky
  • Bill Popp at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion
  • Rew Starr at Organic Grill
  • Simon Chardiet at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
  • Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1