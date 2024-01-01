Start the New Year with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ live music events in New York City this first week of 2024. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

Popa Chubby at the Loft at City Winery

Hank-O-Rama: The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Lenny Kaye, Tammy Faye Starlight, Elena Skye, Boo Reiners, Jack Grace, Li’l Mo, Cliff Westfall, Sean Kershaw, Tom Clark, Mony Falcone, the Lonesome Horns at the Bowery Electric

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Tuesday, January 2

Chante Moore at City Winery NYC

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 3

Chante Moore at City Winery NYC

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

The Vibe Checks, Emy and the Epix at the 11th St. Bar

Spaghetti Eastern Music, Lily Talmers, Cece June at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 4