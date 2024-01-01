Start the New Year with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ live music events in New York City this first week of 2024. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)
- Popa Chubby at the Loft at City Winery
- Hank-O-Rama: The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Lenny Kaye, Tammy Faye Starlight, Elena Skye, Boo Reiners, Jack Grace, Li’l Mo, Cliff Westfall, Sean Kershaw, Tom Clark, Mony Falcone, the Lonesome Horns at the Bowery Electric
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
Tuesday, January 2
- Chante Moore at City Winery NYC
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 3
- Chante Moore at City Winery NYC
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- The Vibe Checks, Emy and the Epix at the 11th St. Bar
- Spaghetti Eastern Music, Lily Talmers, Cece June at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, January 4
- Majesties, the Blue Arrangements, Peers in the Bunklight, Cartoons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Kolker at the 11th St. Bar
- Lulu Lewis at the Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion