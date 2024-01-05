Rock the New Year with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, January 5
- Mike Stern at Drom
- HOLDN, Modern Chemistry, the Vaughns, the Wayward Strangers at the Bowery Electric
- Boyscott at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Augie Bello at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Danny’s Devil’s Blues, the Serotonians, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Personal Space, Indigo Sky, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band, the Kindergarten at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Danny & the Bad Boyz at Rockwood Music Hall
- Jill Fiore, MCP at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 6
- Googoosh at the Beacon Theatre
- Cut Worms, Air Waves, Milly Pail at Union Pool
- Chrome Waves at the Kingsland
- Raegan at the Delancey
- The Sound Liberation Di.J. Quartet, the Mike Handelman Deconstruction, the Dan Cooper Quartet at Silvana
- Joy Askew at Barbès
- Lenny Kaye, Curtis Suburban, Gary Hood & Arthur Rubinstein at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- The TarantinosNYC, the Bakersfield Bakers, the Supertones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Faith NYC, Puma Perl & Friends at the Francis Kite Club
- Stéphane San Juan at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Fandango NYC at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 7
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Silver Tooth Cactus, Sounds & Scenarios, Villins at Mercury Lounge
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Plane Station at Book Club
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Jay Sanford at the Red Lion