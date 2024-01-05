Rock the New Year with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, January 5

Mike Stern at Drom

HOLDN, Modern Chemistry, the Vaughns, the Wayward Strangers at the Bowery Electric

Boyscott at the David Rubenstein Atrium

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Augie Bello at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Danny’s Devil’s Blues, the Serotonians, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Personal Space, Indigo Sky, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band, the Kindergarten at Connolly’s Klub 45

Danny & the Bad Boyz at Rockwood Music Hall

Jill Fiore, MCP at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 6

Googoosh at the Beacon Theatre

Cut Worms, Air Waves, Milly Pail at Union Pool

Chrome Waves at the Kingsland

Raegan at the Delancey

The Sound Liberation Di.J. Quartet, the Mike Handelman Deconstruction, the Dan Cooper Quartet at Silvana

Joy Askew at Barbès

Lenny Kaye, Curtis Suburban, Gary Hood & Arthur Rubinstein at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

The TarantinosNYC, the Bakersfield Bakers, the Supertones at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Faith NYC, Puma Perl & Friends at the Francis Kite Club

Stéphane San Juan at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Fandango NYC at Rockwood Music Hall

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 7