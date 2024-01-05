Home
Cut Worms at Racket NYC on 1/7/23 / Everynight Charley

Rock the New Year with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, January 5

  • Mike Stern at Drom
  • HOLDN, Modern Chemistry, the Vaughns, the Wayward Strangers at the Bowery Electric
  • Boyscott at the David Rubenstein Atrium
  • National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Augie Bello at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
  • Danny’s Devil’s Blues, the Serotonians, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Personal Space, Indigo Sky, the Real Stormin’ Norman Band, the Kindergarten at Connolly’s Klub 45
  • Danny & the Bad Boyz at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Jill Fiore, MCP at Two Bridges Luncheonette
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 6

  • Googoosh at the Beacon Theatre
  • Cut Worms, Air Waves, Milly Pail at Union Pool
  • Chrome Waves at the Kingsland
  • Raegan at the Delancey
  • The Sound Liberation Di.J. Quartet, the Mike Handelman Deconstruction, the Dan Cooper Quartet at Silvana
  • Joy Askew at Barbès
  • Lenny Kaye, Curtis Suburban, Gary Hood & Arthur Rubinstein at Two Bridges Luncheonette
  • Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
  • The TarantinosNYC, the Bakersfield Bakers, the Supertones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Faith NYC, Puma Perl & Friends at the Francis Kite Club
  • Stéphane San Juan at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
  • Fandango NYC at Rockwood Music Hall
  • The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 7

  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Silver Tooth Cactus, Sounds & Scenarios, Villins at Mercury Lounge
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • Plane Station at Book Club
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion
  • Jay Sanford at the Red Lion