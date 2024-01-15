TOOL at MSG – The Close-Ups

Elder opened up for Tool at a sold-out Madison Square Garden on January 13, and as raucous as they were and as many new fans as they walked away with, if you looked closely (like we did), you could tell that the whole crowd had braved the cold for the headliner… and the headliner only.

Tool played just over 10 songs for NYC Night Two, and like the evening before, the performance was well-equipped with top notch production. The staging, the light show, and the entire layout of the two hour concert was out of this world and of true, high rock’n’roll caliber. You had to see it to believe it – and we did! Through the lens of the talented Ehud Lazin, we saw it all closely, as one should.

Photos by Ehud Lazin