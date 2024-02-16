The Best Live Music in NYC on Presidents Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this Presidents Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 16
- Tourist, Amtrac at Brooklyn Steel
- Brittany Howard, Becca Mancari at Webster Hall
- Corinne Bailey Rae at the Blue Note
- Kevin Devine, Mansions at le Poisson Rouge
- ericdoa, bixby at Irving Plaza
- Pink Sweat$ (acoustic), Solomon at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cobrah at the Knockdown Center
- Barry Can’t Swim at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Telescreens at the Bitter End
- Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater
- Joe Lewis Walker at the Iridium
- Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman, Renni Conte & Precious Human at Baby’s All Right
- Max Frost at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Joel Insuperable at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Illiterate Light, Caiola at the Sultan Room
- Mizu & Kenny Zhou at LSD
- Lulu Lewis at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 17
- Joker Xue at Barclays Center
- Poolside, Paco Versailles, Munya at Brooklyn Steel
- Zedd at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Spin Doctors, Paris Monster at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Brittany Howard, Becca Mancari at Webster Hall
- Ron Pope, Taylor Bickett at the Bowery Ballroom
- Corinne Bailey Rae at the Blue Note
- Pink Sweat$, Solomon at the Gramercy Theatre
- Municipal Waste, Ghoul, Necrot, Dead Heat at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Deap Vally, Sloppy Jane at le Poisson Rouge
- berlioz at Irving Plaza
- Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall
- Pines, Mishegas, Portyl at Brooklyn Made
- Runnner at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater
- Matt Pond PA x Alexa Rose at Union Pool
- Yonaka, Cassyette at Mercury Lounge
- Public Circuit, Ronnie Stone, Nuxx Vomica at Trans-Pecos
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Meklit at Joe’s Pub
- Sarah Cabral & Mauro Refosco at Perelman Performing Arts Center Stage Lobby
- Jimmy & Immy at Francis Kite Club
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Laurie & John, the Ruminators, John S. Hall, Brokeneck Girls at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, February 18
- Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, Higher Power at Brooklyn Steel
- Neck Deep (acoustic) at Rough Trade
- Zedd at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Jamila Woods, Uwade at Webster Hall
- Silent Planet, Thornhill, Johnny Booth, Aviana at the Gramercy Theatre
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Slander at Avant Gardner
- Boogarins, Pinc Louds, Tall Juan (solo) at Brooklyn Bowl
- Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater, Lincoln Center
- Non Residents, Incendiary Device, the Long Wait, Crazy Eddie, Two Way Radio at the Bowery Electric
- Alexvndra at Big Alice Brewing
- Marcellus Hall at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Free Whenever, Katzroar at Heaven Can Wait
- Friends of Kolker at the Bitter End
- Ronnie Wheeler, Ricky Orbach, Michael G. Potter at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Monday, February 19 (President’s Day)
- The Veils (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Rene Lopez at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion