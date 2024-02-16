The Best Live Music in NYC on Presidents Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this Presidents Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 16

Tourist, Amtrac at Brooklyn Steel

Brittany Howard, Becca Mancari at Webster Hall

Corinne Bailey Rae at the Blue Note

Kevin Devine, Mansions at le Poisson Rouge

ericdoa, bixby at Irving Plaza

Pink Sweat$ (acoustic), Solomon at the Gramercy Theatre

Cobrah at the Knockdown Center

Barry Can’t Swim at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Telescreens at the Bitter End

Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater

Joe Lewis Walker at the Iridium

Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman, Renni Conte & Precious Human at Baby’s All Right

Max Frost at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Joel Insuperable at the David Rubinstein Atrium

Illiterate Light, Caiola at the Sultan Room

Mizu & Kenny Zhou at LSD

Lulu Lewis at Two Bridges Luncheonette

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 17

Joker Xue at Barclays Center

Poolside, Paco Versailles, Munya at Brooklyn Steel

Zedd at the Brooklyn Hangar

Spin Doctors, Paris Monster at the Brooklyn Bowl

Brittany Howard, Becca Mancari at Webster Hall

Ron Pope, Taylor Bickett at the Bowery Ballroom

Corinne Bailey Rae at the Blue Note

Pink Sweat$, Solomon at the Gramercy Theatre

Municipal Waste, Ghoul, Necrot, Dead Heat at the Brooklyn Monarch

Deap Vally, Sloppy Jane at le Poisson Rouge

berlioz at Irving Plaza

Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall

Pines, Mishegas, Portyl at Brooklyn Made

Runnner at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater

Matt Pond PA x Alexa Rose at Union Pool

Yonaka, Cassyette at Mercury Lounge

Public Circuit, Ronnie Stone, Nuxx Vomica at Trans-Pecos

Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Meklit at Joe’s Pub

Sarah Cabral & Mauro Refosco at Perelman Performing Arts Center Stage Lobby

Jimmy & Immy at Francis Kite Club

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Laurie & John, the Ruminators, John S. Hall, Brokeneck Girls at Two Bridges Luncheonette

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, February 18

Neck Deep, Drain, Bearings, Higher Power at Brooklyn Steel

Neck Deep (acoustic) at Rough Trade

Zedd at the Brooklyn Hangar

Jamila Woods, Uwade at Webster Hall

Silent Planet, Thornhill, Johnny Booth, Aviana at the Gramercy Theatre

Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Slander at Avant Gardner

Boogarins, Pinc Louds, Tall Juan (solo) at Brooklyn Bowl

Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater, Lincoln Center

Non Residents, Incendiary Device, the Long Wait, Crazy Eddie, Two Way Radio at the Bowery Electric

Alexvndra at Big Alice Brewing

Marcellus Hall at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Free Whenever, Katzroar at Heaven Can Wait

Friends of Kolker at the Bitter End

Ronnie Wheeler, Ricky Orbach, Michael G. Potter at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, February 19 (President’s Day)