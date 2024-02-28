Spotlight: WPU Presents Their Jazz Series

Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University has a glorious lineup of jazz performances carrying us into spring. Beginning this Sunday, WPU’s Jazz Room Series will welcome music lovers of all ages for inspiring, educating, and moving performances. Located in Wayne, North Jersey and everyone visiting are ready to feel so lucky, as this run of live music and talent is globe-spanning. Tickets are available now for all shows, and remember that students, the college’s community, and seniors get discounted rates, as well!

Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m. – Saxophonist Joe Lovano with the William Paterson University Jazz Orchestra

The saxophonist is a master, with a totally unique improvisational voice and approach. His earlier career involved significant periods with the big bands led by Woody Herman and Mel Lewis, which will both serve as inspirations for this concert’s set list.

Thursday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. – Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. Their last album, “A Trip to Cuba,” was released in 2019. It is the soundtrack for “A Tuba to Cuba,” a documentary about the band’s trip to the island in 2015 shortly after the travel embargo was lifted.

Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. – Saxophonist Alexa Tarrantino

Alto/soprano saxophonist Alexa Tarrantino is rapidly establishing herself as one of the most respected young saxophonists on the scene today, and is the newest member of the award-winning super-group ARTEMIS. Her latest album, “Firefly” (2021), hit No. 6 on the JazzWeek charts.

Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m. – Trumpeter Peter Nater with the William Paterson Latin Jazz Ensemble

Peter Nater is one of the most in-demand trumpeters on the Latin jazz scene today. He has been a member and Grammy Award winner with the numerous ensembles, including many legends: Harlem Jazz Orchestra, Chico O’Farrill’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra, Ray Sepulveda, the Mambo Legends, Tito Puente, Ruben Blades, and Marc Anthony.

Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. – Wingspan Reunion Concert

This important event reunites the members of the landmark, critically acclaimed Wingspan sextet that was led by the late great pianist Mulgrew Miller. Reuniting will be vibraphonist Steve Nelson, trumpeter Duane Eubanks, saxophonist Steve Wilson, bassist Nat Reeves, and drummer Carl Allen. The group is augmented by pianist Danny Grissett.

Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. – Martin Wind All-Star Quintet

Bassist Martin Wind is a busy jazz musician, has appeared on numerous movie soundtracks, and was one of the three finalists in the Thelonious Monk Bass Competition. Joined by pianist Jim McNeely, drummer Matt Wilson and multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson. Together, these four create a blend of their commanding playing and their wonderful compositions that will close the Jazz Room Series out with a memorable musical event.