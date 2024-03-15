Live Music for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 15
- The Black Crowes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gloria Trevi, Mar at Radio City Music Hall
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Nickel Creek, Andrew Bird at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton at the Beacon Theatre
- Lsr/City V3 at the Kings Theatre
- Waterparks, Loveless, Sophie Powers at Terminal 5
- HEALTH, Pixel Grip, King Yosef at Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Tierra Whack at Webster Hall
- Juelz, JAWNS, Squired, SSOS at the Bowery Ballroom
- bar italia at Warsaw
- Wifisfuneral at the Gramercy Theatre
- Natalie Jane, Jessica Baio at Racket NYC
- Avery *Sunshine at City Winery NYC
- María José Llergo at le Poisson Rouge
- Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk
- Joe Bataan at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Charlie Parr, the Wildmans at Mercury Lounge
- Rachel Baiman, Nicholas Jamerson at Café Wha?
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Thesaurus Rex, Tula Vera, partygirl, Dallas Wax at Brooklyn Made
- Copilot, Miki Fiki, Itsjustrand at Pianos Showroom
- Lulu Lewis & Friends, Bob Bert at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Spaghetti Eastern Music at Pangea Front Lounge
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, March 16
- Bryan Adams, Dave Stewarts’s Eurythmics Songbook at Prudential Center
- Westlife at Radio City Music Hall
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Sleater-Kinney, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Racket NYC
- Rhiannon Giddens, Charly Lowry at the Beacon Theatre
- William Black, Memba, Alleycvt, Afinity at Terminal 5
- Between the Buried and Me, the Acacia Strain, Step into the Light at Webster Hall
- Cherry Glazerr, Ex-Pilots at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mindchatter at Brooklyn Steel
- Danny Brown at Irving Plaza
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners w. Tracey Griffin & Mark Mullins, John Papa Gros, Cris Jacobs, Adam Deitch at Brooklyn Bowl
- Cobrah, Only Fire at the Knockdown Center
- bar Italia, Great Area at Mercury Lounge
- Pissed Jeans, Eye Flys, Ecology: HomeStones at Baby’s All Right
- The Rocket Summer, Prentiss at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Sam Roberts Band, Social Creatures at le Poisson Rouge
- Town Mountain, the Eugene Tyler Band at Brooklyn Made
- Wild Pink, Empty Country, Sweet Harm at Union Pool
- Josh Morningstar at Café Wha?
- Beth Orton at the Owl Music Parlor
- Peter Holsapple and Chris Stamey, the Shirt Event, Dot Dash at the Bowery Electric
- Pinc Louds, Pynkie, K. Porcelain at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Nathan Dies at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
- Between the Buried and Me, the Acacia Strain, Failure Will Follow at Webster Hall
- The Coronas at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zoe Keating at le Poisson Rouge
- Mahalia, Alicia Creti at Irving Plaza
- Fazi at Racket NYC
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders, Dave Hill, Paul Muldoon, Amy Helm, Michael Esper, Gary Louris, Ira Robbins, Mare Winningham at City Winery NYC
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Sister Nancy, Queen Majesty, JonnyGo Figure at Public Records
- Poison Ruin, Cross, Lathe of Heaven, Secretors at TV Eye
- Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk
- Viv & Riley at Café Wha?
- Murphy’s Law, Murderers’ Row, Moral Panic, Wifey at the Bowery Electric
- Michael G. Potter, Cody Melville, Artie & Kathy Lamonica at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues