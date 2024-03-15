Live Music for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 15

The Black Crowes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Gloria Trevi, Mar at Radio City Music Hall

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Nickel Creek, Andrew Bird at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton at the Beacon Theatre

Lsr/City V3 at the ​Kings Theatre

Waterparks, Loveless, Sophie Powers at Terminal 5

HEALTH, Pixel Grip, King Yosef at Brooklyn Steel

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Tierra Whack at Webster Hall

Juelz, JAWNS, Squired, SSOS at the Bowery Ballroom

bar italia at Warsaw

Wifisfuneral at the Gramercy Theatre

Natalie Jane, Jessica Baio at Racket NYC

Avery *Sunshine at City Winery NYC

María José Llergo at le Poisson Rouge

Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk

Joe Bataan at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Charlie Parr, the Wildmans at Mercury Lounge

Rachel Baiman, Nicholas Jamerson at Café Wha?

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Thesaurus Rex, Tula Vera, partygirl, Dallas Wax at Brooklyn Made

Copilot, Miki Fiki, Itsjustrand at Pianos Showroom

Lulu Lewis & Friends, Bob Bert at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Spaghetti Eastern Music at Pangea Front Lounge

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 16

Bryan Adams, Dave Stewarts’s Eurythmics Songbook at Prudential Center

Westlife at Radio City Music Hall

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Sleater-Kinney, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Racket NYC

Rhiannon Giddens, Charly Lowry at the Beacon Theatre

William Black, Memba, Alleycvt, Afinity at Terminal 5

Between the Buried and Me, the Acacia Strain, Step into the Light at Webster Hall

Cherry Glazerr, Ex-Pilots at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mindchatter at Brooklyn Steel

Danny Brown at Irving Plaza

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners w. Tracey Griffin & Mark Mullins, John Papa Gros, Cris Jacobs, Adam Deitch at Brooklyn Bowl

Cobrah, Only Fire at the Knockdown Center

bar Italia, Great Area at Mercury Lounge

Pissed Jeans, Eye Flys, Ecology: HomeStones at Baby’s All Right

The Rocket Summer, Prentiss at Elsewhere Zone One

The Sam Roberts Band, Social Creatures at le Poisson Rouge

Town Mountain, the Eugene Tyler Band at Brooklyn Made

Wild Pink, Empty Country, Sweet Harm at Union Pool

Josh Morningstar at Café Wha?

Beth Orton at the Owl Music Parlor

Peter Holsapple and Chris Stamey, the Shirt Event, Dot Dash at the Bowery Electric

Pinc Louds, Pynkie, K. Porcelain at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Nathan Dies at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)